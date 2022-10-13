Overall standings, summary, top four players, and more

GodLike Stalwart was on the high spot when the opening day of the 2022 PMPL South Asia Championship Fall ended on October 13. The Mongolian squad collected 71 factors at a mean of 11.83, due to their one hen dinner and 26 eliminations.

IHC Esports, beforehand referred to as Zeus Esports, acquired second place with 70 factors and 34 finishes. They had been adopted by Skylightz Gaming, who earned two hen dinners in the present day. DRS Gaming got here fourth with 65 factors, whereas Pakistani crew T20xQWERTY completed within the eighth spot with 46 factors.

PMPL South Asia Championship 2022 Fall Day 1 abstract

PMPL SA Fall champion Excessive Voltage in sixth place after Day 1 (Picture through PUBG Cellular)

Match 1 – Erangel

Nepali squad Excessive Voltage started their marketing campaign with the identical gameplay the crew had displayed in the course of the PMPL SA Fall (to not be confused with the PMPL South Asia Championship). With a six-kill hen dinner, they clinched the opening match after defeating T2K and DE Warriors within the remaining circle.

DE Warriors, with 11 eliminations, provided a spectacular show of gameplay and got here first on the match leaderboard. Pakistani squad i8 Esports scored 10 factors, whereas GodLike Stalwart grabbed 9 factors within the first match.

Match 2 – Miramar

Skylightz Gaming, with a spectacular efficiency, went on to acquire a 13-kill hen dinner within the second match. Of their remaining battle, they managed to defeat GodLike Stalwart, who got here second with eight eliminations. This was a mean recreation for Excessive Voltage, as they had been eradicated early on and had solely 5 factors.

PMPL SA Championship Fall Day 1 general standings (Picture through PUBG Cellular)

Match 3 – Erangel

DRS Gaming gained third match with 13 eliminations, scoring 28 factors in a single match. i8 Esports got here second with just one kill, whereas Venom Legends claimed third place with six frags. Skylightz, Excessive Voltage, and STE collected 4, three, and one level, respectively.

Match 4 – Sanhok

GodLike Stalwart earned their first hen dinner with seven eliminations after showcasing passive gameplay. Nepali squads DRS Gaming and Elimentrix displayed some fabulous exploits, securing second and third positions with three and 6 finishes. Joke’s 4 kills helped TUF gather 9 factors on this match.

Match 5 – Erangel

The fifth recreation was gained by Skylightz Gaming with 12 eliminations, and this was their second hen dinner. GodLike Stalwart as soon as once more offered an admirable efficiency and secured second place with 4 frags. They had been adopted by T2K and DE Warriors. DRS Gaming didn’t do a lot within the match, because the crew obtained eradicated early on.

Match 6 – Miramar

Mongolian powerhouse IHC Esports bounced again with a hen dinner within the remaining match of the day, buying a 13-kill victory and gaining some momentum. Pakistani squads R3G and T20Q completed in second and third locations with eight and 5 kills, respectively.

High 4 gamers from Day 1

High 4 gamers (Picture through PUBG Cellular)

Demo and Voltrux have secured 13 and 12 eliminations, whereas Pika and Gyantey have claimed 12 and 11 kills, respectively. The race for the MVP award amongst these gamers will proceed over the following two days.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



