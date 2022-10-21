Overall standings, summary, MVP rankings and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Cell Professional League (PMPL): SEA Championship Fall kicked off on October 21. The competition is the last word championship for the South East Asia area.

TEM Leisure from Thailand is in pole place within the general rankings on the finish of the primary day. The group confirmed nice consistency and grabbed the highest 5 spots in half of the matches performed. TEM completed the day with 137 factors (together with 68 bonus factors) with the assistance of 34 frags. Faze Clan, additionally from Thailand, began slowly however made up the final three matches to seize second place with 117 factors. League topper The Infinity secured third place with 115 factors. That they had a horror begin to the finals however made up within the second half.

PMPL SEA Championship Day 1 Match Overview

Day 1 general standings of PMPL SEA Championship Fall (Picture by way of PUBG Cell)

NFT Esports picked up the primary hen dinner of the day with 9 frags. The group confirmed the affected person gameplay and centered on rotations. Alter Ego got here second with the assistance of a therapeutic battle, whereas TEM performed aggressively to seize 11 kills.

PMPL Fall Indonesia champion Genesis Dogma’s break up gameplay got here of their favor as they claimed the second match with seven frags. NFT Esports as soon as once more confirmed consistency and secured second place. Nevertheless, BOOM Esports confirmed aggressive gameplay to seize 13 frags.

TEM took benefit of all of the third-party fights and grabbed a hen dinner within the third match with 5 frags. They have been adopted by Eagle Esports and 4 Rivals with 9 and ten frags, respectively.

Within the fourth match of the day, performed on Erangel, Vampire Esports confirmed their class by securing a win with 13 kills. 4 Rivals once more performed properly and secured second place with 5 frags, whereas Buriram got here third with eight frags.

Malaysian group Yoodo Alliance bagged a victory within the fourth match with 9 frags. The group confirmed some wonderful resistance and thus was rewarded for that. Faze went all out and secured the second spot with the assistance of 13 frags.

Vietnamese powerhouse D’Xavier gained the sixth recreation with 9 frags. They defeated in-form group Infinity within the remaining circle. 4Rivals was once more constant and managed to seize third place.

MVP rankings of PMPL SEA Championships to this point (Picture by way of PUBG Cell)

TonyK leads the Fall season MVP race with 137 kills and 27259 injury after the PMPL SEA Finals day 1. He was adopted by Noozy and Mela from group Infinity. Morman and Onzenxs have been in fourth and fifth locations respectively.



