Overall standings, overview, and more

With one other unbelievable show of ability, Affect Chemin registered 170 factors on the general leaderboard after the PMGC Group Purple Day 2. Buriram United jumped to the second spot with 137 factors and 62 eliminations. The day additionally noticed S2G transfer as much as third place with a dominating efficiency.

Nepali workforce DRS Gaming and Indonesian facet Bigetron RA captured the fourth and fifth spots, whereas Nigma Galaxy slipped to seventh place, accumulating solely 13 factors on Day 2. Regardless of not profitable a match, Pakistani workforce i8 got here eighth with 91 factors.

PMGC Group Purple Day 2 highlights

PMGC Group Purple standings after 12 matches (Picture by way of PUBG Cell)

Match 7

After a disappointing Day 1, S2G Esports made a praiseworthy comeback within the first match by buying an 11-kill victory. It was a much-needed win for them, and so they discovered their momentum on the proper time.

The Infinity, a facet that did not carry out nicely yesterday, collected 22 factors within the match, whereas DRS and Affect Chemin scored 20 and 15 factors, respectively. 4Rivals, BTR, R8, and Nigma Galaxy have been eradicated earlier than they may register any factors within the sport.

Match 8

The second match was additionally claimed by S2G Esports with 10 eliminations, which helped them soar to 3rd place within the general standings. With this victory, they’d collected 51 factors in simply two matches, virtually 1.5 occasions greater than the squad had collected of their first six matches. I8 and LGD Gaming grabbed 19 and 14 factors within the sport.

LGD completed ninth after PMGC Purple Day 2 (Picture by way of PUBG Cell)

Match 9

Desk-toppers Affect Chemin strengthened their place within the match by profitable a Hen Dinner with 13 kills. S2G Esports maintained their momentum and held the second place with seven eliminations. This was their third nice match in a row. The Infinity, i8, and LGD Gaming scored 15, 14, and 13 factors, respectively.

Match 10

Thai workforce Buriram United earned a 13-kill Hen Dinner within the tenth match performed, which was performed on Erangel. BTR and Titan Gaming completed within the second and third spots, adopted by Affect and R8 Esports. Nigma Galaxy and DRS have been eradicated and had a single level every.

Match 11

Bigetron placed on a mesmerizing efficiency within the eleventh sport and obtained a 13-kill Hen Dinner. The facet, with this efficiency, crossed the 100 mark within the general factors desk and reached fourth place. DRS Gaming scored 20 factors, whereas S2G and Buriram picked up 15 factors every.

Match 12

DRS Gaming was in an awesome place, with all 4 members alive within the eighth circle throughout this match. This was a significant benefit they’d over the opposite three groups. Thankfully for them, the Nepali squad clinched their first rooster dinner of the PMGC.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



