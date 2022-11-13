Overall standings, MVP, top three teams qualify for Grand Finals, and more

All 24 matches within the PMGC Group Purple have been performed, with Thai group Buriram United rising because the desk toppers. The highest three squads from the general standings have certified for the Grand Finals, whereas these ranked fourth to eleventh are advancing to the Survival Stage. The remainder of the groups have been eradicated from the competition.

Brazilian squad Affect Chemin, who was within the high spot after Day 3, slipped to second place with 282 factors on the finish of Day 4. S2G, a group from Turkey, managed to safe third place and reserve a spot for themselves within the Grand Finals.

HamsiGw from S2G was declared the MVP of the Group. He acquired 46 eliminations and dealt 8,831 harm in 24 matches. Talked about under are all of the groups which have certified for the Grand Finals, in addition to the edges going to the Survival Stage.

Certified groups for PMGC Grand Finals

Buriram United Affect Chemin S2G

Certified groups for Survival Stage

LGD I8 Esports DRS Gaming Bigetron Esports 4Rivals Titan Gaming Nigma Galaxy Field Gaming

PMGC Group Purple total standings

High eight groups from PMGC Group Purple (Picture by way of PUBG Cellular)

Match 19 – Erangel

In style Indonesian group Bigetron RA began the ultimate day with a 13-kill victory to strengthen their place on the Group Purple total scoreboard. Workforce Queso, Buriram United, Infinity, and LGD collected 20, 18, 12, and 11 factors, respectively, within the nineteenth match.

Buriram United, with 251 factors, took first place within the total rankings after this sport as Affect Chemin had earned solely six factors, bringing their complete to 241.

Match 20 – Miramar

Turkish group S2G claimed a 10-kill Rooster Dinner and got here fourth with 207 factors within the total rankings. i8 and LGD additionally fought effectively and occupied the second and third locations with 11 and 6 factors. They had been adopted by R8 Esports, who had been nonetheless within the backside spot on the general scoreboard. Buriram United and Affect Chemin didn’t earn a single level on this sport.

twelfth to Sixteenth-ranked groups have been eradicated from PMGC 2022 (Picture by way of PUBG Cellular)

Match 21 – Sanhok

With an 11-kill win within the third match of the day, Affect Chemin as soon as once more took pole place, inserting them 11 factors forward of the second-ranked group. Field, 4Rivals, and R8 registered 19, 18, and 11 factors, respectively. Nigma, LGD, and i8 grabbed three factors every on this sport.

Match 22 – Erangel

This was the fourth Rooster Dinner for S2G, who clinched the twenty second match with 14 eliminations, granting them third place within the total standings. 4Rivals and i8 Esports garnered 23 factors every. They had been positioned second and third with 11 and 13 kills, respectively. Affect and Buriram scored 9 and 7 factors.

Match 23 – Miramar

The battle for pole place was getting attention-grabbing as PMGC League Group Purple Day 4 continued. Buriram United received this sport to overhaul Affect Chemin once more and take the highest spot. On the finish of the twenty third match, the Thai group was eight factors forward of the Brazilian facet.

Match 24 – Erangel

Nigma Galaxy and Field Gaming carried out effectively after they wanted to outlive within the occasion. They completed first and second within the final match, respectively. Infinity, however, scored 12 factors, however this was not sufficient. Consequently, the facet was eradicated.

