With the conclusion of 15 matches within the PEL Summer season Finals, Nova Esports remained within the pole place with 174 factors after accumulating 49 factors on Day 3. With their wonderful performances at this time, TJB Gaming claimed second place with 147 factors.

With TJB climbing up, LGD Gaming dropped to 3rd place with 141 factors, adopted by SMG. On the finish of Day 3, Thunder Discuss and KONE have been in fifth and sixth place with 108 and 106 factors, respectively. Dealing with one other unhealthy day, STE slipped right down to ninth place within the general rankings.

PEL Summer season Finals Day 3 highlights

Match 1 – Miramar

TJB claimed a 10-kill Hen Dinner within the first match of the day after profitable an exciting struggle in opposition to LGD Gaming. After the win, the staff crossed the 100 level mark on the general leaderboard. Nevertheless, LGD Gaming nonetheless managed to build up 24 factors within the match, together with 18 kill factors, whereas desk toppers Nova Esports solely claimed 10 factors.

Match 2 – Sanhok

Apparently, it was a back-to-back victory for TJB, who placed on one more spectacular efficiency and gained a 12-kill Hen Dinner. With their second win, they knocked LGD Gaming out of second place within the general standings. TC got here in second with 9 factors, whereas Nova Esports, SMG, and AG collected 12, 10, and 10 factors, respectively.

Match 3 – Erangel

The extraordinary remaining battle of the match occurred between Thunder Discuss and KONE, through which the previous emerged victorious with 14 kill factors. The Chosen (TC), KONE, and Nova Esports accrued 14, 12 and 9 factors, respectively. TJB and LGD had beneath common performances as they collected solely six and three factors, respectively.

Match 4 – Erangel

TJB managed to win their third Hen Dinner of the day with seven eliminations. KONE and AG accrued 14 factors every, whereas Nova Esports and SMG collected 13 factors every. Sadly, it was a foul sport for LGD Gaming because the aspect solely scored two factors.

After Match 4, Nova Esports was in first place with 169 factors, adopted by TJB with 146 factors. SMG and LGD Gaming claimed third and fourth positions with 133 and 129 factors, respectively.

Match 5 – Erangel

The fifth match was gained by Tianba with seven elimination factors. Defending champion RSG scored 17 factors within the match, nevertheless it was not sufficient to spice up their general rating. By the tip of Day 3, the defending champs have been positioned within the eighth spot with 98 factors.