Overall standings, highlights, and top three qualified teams for Grand Finals

GodLike Stalwart, Nova Esports, and Hearth Flux Esports displayed excellent gameplay on Day 4 of the PMGC League Group Inexperienced, claiming the primary, second, and third spots, respectively. These three sides have certified for the Grand Finals.

HVVP, alternatively, offered horrible performances as we speak, as a result of which the group dropped from the primary to the sixth place. After Day 3, they have been in first place with 209 factors however sadly faltered as we speak, grabbing solely 20 factors of their final six video games.

Certified groups for the subsequent stage (Picture through PUBG Cell)

The squads ranked fourth to eleventh have superior to the Survival Stage, whereas the underside 5 groups have exited the 2022 PMGC, as they’ve been eradicated from the occasion.

PMGC League Group Inexperienced general standings

High three groups booked their spots in PMGC Grand Finals (Picture through PUBG Cell)

Match 19 – Erangel

The primary match of the fourth day was dominated by Alpha 7 and Nova Esports, the place each groups collected 33 and 26 factors, respectively. The previous managed to defeat Nova to assert their third Rooster Dinner.

GodLike Stalwart and HVVP have been eradicated early on on this recreation however managed to assert seven and 6 frags. A7 Mythic acquired eight finishes, whereas Order and Jimmy from Nova picked up six kills every.

Match 20 – Miramar

Nova Esports performed terribly on this recreation, buying a 17-frag Rooster Dinner and coming into the highest three with 212 factors on the general leaderboard. The second and third locations within the match standings have been occupied by GodLike Stalwart and Skylightz, whereas HVVP scored solely 5 factors.

General rankings of PMGC Group Inexperienced (Picture through PUBG Cell)

Match 21 – Sanhok

Nova Esports’ domination continued within the third match. The facet clinched a back-to-back Rooster Dinner and dethroned HVVP from the pole spot. GodLike Stalwart additionally jumped as much as second place within the general standings after this recreation. HVVP did not carry out for the third match in a row, which noticed them drop to 3rd within the general standings for the primary time in PMGC Group Inexperienced.

Match 22 – Erangel

Damwon Gaming broke Nova Esports’ successful streak with an eight-kill victory within the fourth match of Day 4. One Million and Inco Gaming, with six eliminations every, have been within the second and third spots.

Nova Order took 50 eliminations in PMGC Group Inexperienced (Picture through PUBG Cell)

Match 23 – Miramar

Bacon Time emerged victorious with eight kills and grabbed the third spot with 230 within the general standings. HVVP didn’t maintain their very own on this match. Powr Esports, One Million, and Stalwart got here second, third, and fourth.

Match 24 – Erangel

It was an important recreation for HVVP and Bacon Time, however sadly, their performances weren’t on top of things. They did not safe their seats within the Grand Finals from the Group Stage. Hearth Flux, alternatively, displayed excellent executions and reached the third spot within the general standings after this recreation.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



