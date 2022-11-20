Overall standings, Day 3 summary, and more

Competitors within the PMGC League Group Inexperienced is getting more durable by the day because the factors distinction between the highest 5 groups has narrowed after 18 matches. The remaining six matches of the group will probably be held as we speak (November 20) with the highest three advancing to the Grand Finals.

Following the identical map rotation because the earlier three days, the fourth day will begin at 4:15 PM IST and three matches will happen in Erangel, two in Miramar, and one in Sanhok map.

PMGC Group Inexperienced Day 4 Map order

Match 1 – Erangel Match 2 – Miramar Match 3 – Sanhok Match 4 – Erangel Match 5 – Miramar Match 6 – Erangel

Groups competing in Group Inexperienced:

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Hearth Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (CIS) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

PMGC League Group Inexperienced standings after Day 3

Russia’s famous person squad HVVP remained in first place with a complete of 209, together with 108 place factors and 101 eliminations. The group has gained just one match out of 18 however has managed to carry out constantly all through the three days.

The second-ranked group Hearth Flux is eighteen factors behind them after displaying glorious gameplay on the PMGC Group Inexperienced Day 3. They notched up two back-to-back Hen Dinners yesterday, which propelled them into the highest three.

The third noticed a surge in performances from GodLike Stalwart, who made an enormous bounce to 3rd place with 189 factors. The group has claimed three Hen Dinners to this point.

Thai groups Vampire Esports and Bacon Time have additionally introduced a superb showcasing up to now two days, holding fourth and fifth with 180 and 178 factors, respectively. Each the groups have performed aggressively of their 12 matches and can have to be constant as we speak.

Damwon Gaming, who was in second place after Day 2, slipped to sixth spot with 156 factors, adopted by Alpha 7 Esports.

Nova Esports completed the day three in eighth place at 154 after some poor performances. The group earned two Hen Dinners however did not carry out constantly all through 18 matches.

Skylightz Gaming and Evos Reborn have collected 124 and 102 factors and had been in tenth and eleventh positions, respectively. Donuts, Yoodo, and Knight proceed to wrestle within the PMGC Group Inexperienced and are on the verge of being eradicated from the occasion.

Tixzy from HVVP leads the kills leaderboard with 35 eliminations, adopted by Kecth from Hearth Flux. Order, 9Noizz, and Lutz have every picked up 29 kills.



