Overall rankings, overview, and more

The PMNC: South Asia Wildcard Finals Day 3 has ended. SITM Esports took the lead as we speak, December 29. They dethroned SEAL Esports from the highest spot with 211 factors and 106 eliminations. The squad got here out swinging and dominated Day 3 with their superior gun abilities. The Mongolian has a good lead, which ought to make them really feel extra snug going into the ultimate day.

SEAL Esports who carried out exceptionally yesterday, Day 2, noticed a mean run as we speak. They might solely accumulate 39 factors from the six video games they performed. Nevertheless, the squad was in a position to preserve the second spot on the general leaderboard with 178 factors and 87 frags.

It was one other poor day for NB Esports as they dropped one other spot, ending up third after the completion of 18 video games. The squad collected 45 factors on Day 3, which is lower than they acquired on Day 1. The crew at present has 175 factors and 80 frags.

Day 3 match-wise overview of PMNC SA Wildcard 2022 Grand Finals

NB Esports dropped to the third spot after PMNC Finals Day 3 (Picture through PUBG Cell)

The primary match of Day 3 noticed Bangladeshi squad 1952 take the Rooster Dinner with 13 kills. They had been adopted by Mongolian crew Victor Gaming, who managed to assert two eliminations. The third spot on this sport went to RGC Opex from Maldives, who secured 5 kills.

The table-toppers of the PMNC Semifinals, SITM Esports, shined within the second sport of the day and decimated the foyer. They obtained a whopping 19 frags. Though the squad could not get the Rooster Dinner, they collected essentially the most factors within the foyer. GSM claimed a seven-kill victory on this match.

Workforce 1952 had one other good outing in Sanhok as they managed to emerge victorious with eight frags to their title. They had been adopted by GSM, who’d carried over their momentum from the earlier sport. This crew obtained the second spot with 9 eliminations. Workforce Basic captured the third spot on this sport with three kills.

A1NB positioned twelfth after PMNC Finals Day 2 (Picture through PUBG Cell)

Discovering their confidence, SITM Esports went berserk within the fourth and fifth matches. The squad strategically outplayed their opponents, grabbing back-to-back Rooster Dinners with a wholesome variety of kills. The crew collected a whopping 62 factors from these two video games, propelling themselves to the highest spot within the general standings.

The sixth sport was received by Bangladeshi squad GSM. Persevering with their dominant run on Sanhok, the crew secured the Rooster Dinner with seven eliminations. Unhealthy Intention additionally performed properly within the sport and got here second with 10 frags.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



