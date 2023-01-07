Overall points table, overview, and more

Day 3 of the PUBG New State Professional Sequence Cellular Challenger, which came about on January 7, noticed groups from Teams A and C dealing with one another. Though 7Sea Esports didn’t win a single match immediately, they earned 54 factors in 5 video games, which led them to complete first within the general rankings.

Following them have been Group S8UL, who gained 42 factors immediately, making them the second facet to cross the 100-point mark within the Cellular Challenger. A great tactical strategy helped Group Insane soar six spots on Day 3 and are available third with 99 factors. Nevertheless, True Rippers confirmed the best enchancment on the third day in comparison with their earlier performances; they completed within the fourth spot. Group NexGen, recognized for his or her aggressive gameplay, has gained the fifth place within the general rankings.

Group XSpark has jumped to the 18th place with 45 factors. However, Gods Reign, WSF, and Group Tamilas are within the twenty fifth, twenty sixth, and twenty seventh spots, with 30, 29, and 28 factors, respectively. Chemin and The 5 Chief have been on the backside when Day 3 concluded.

Match-wise overview of PUBG New State Cellular Challenger Day 3

Match 1

S8UL claimed the second spot after PUBG New State Cellular Challenger Day 3 (Picture by way of Nodwin Gaming)

Lucifer from Unhealthy Devils clinched a 1v2 battle towards True Rippers within the remaining moments of Day 3’s first match, main his crew to victory. The facet collected seven frags on this sport. Nevertheless, on account of Hellon’s 1v4 towards 7Sea Esports, True Rippers topped the match standings with 15 finishes.

Match 2

The second match performed on the map of Troi and was received by NexGen with eight kills. Enigma Gaming and Direct Rush partook in a therapeutic battle in the previous few circles to seize the subsequent two spots on the rostrum.

Match 3

Group Insane Esports exhibited a tactical masterclass to return out victorious within the third match with 12 frags. 7Sea, as soon as once more, made it to the highest 5 with 5 kills, whereas Direct Rush continued their passive gameplay, by way of which they obtained 10 placement factors on this sport.

Match 4

Backside 16 groups’ rankings after PUBG New State Cellular Challenger Day 3 (Picture by way of Nodwin Gaming)

Udog India, desk toppers of PUBG New State Qualifier Finale, have been blessed with a zone shift within the fourth match, and so they took full benefit of this to seize the match with 10 finishes. Group Insane Roach led his crew to the runners-up spot on this sport, whereas NextGen — regardless of being eradicated early — grabbed seven kill factors.

Match 5

Kingsman performed fearlessly to clinch the day’s remaining match with 13 frags. True Rippers displayed passive gameplay and occupied second place with a single elimination. Group S8UL managed to accumulate the third spot with eight kills, though the zone did not favor them.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



