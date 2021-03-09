Over the Top (OTT) Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -Netflix, Inc., Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video (Amazon Inc.), Roku Inc., Now TV, DAZN Group

The Over the Top (OTT) Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The over the top (OTT) devices and services market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Over the Top (OTT) Market: Netflix, Inc., Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video (Amazon Inc.), Roku Inc., Now TV, DAZN Group, Hayu, Tencent Video (Tencent Holdings Ltd.), Stan Entertainment Pty Ltd and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – Nexstar Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., announced that it entered into a multiyear agreement with FreeWheel, a Comcast Company, to use its Strata platform. The new agreement provides advertisers and agency partners easy access to Nexstars premium digital inventory and the ability to send orders electronically directly in their Strata workflow. As part of the new agreement, FreeWheel integrated easy access points for Nexstar Digitals video and OTT inventory into its Strata platform. As a result, agencies can now use Strata to discover, customize, and access the complete suite of Nexstar Media Groups digital advertising inventory.

Key Market Trends:

– According to Cisco, Connected TVs will grow third fastest (at a little less than a 6 percent CAGR), to 3.2 billion by 2023 after M2M connections and smartphones. Around 33% of people watch online videos on a Smart TV, with video-enabled apps as compared to 23% who use a video game console.

– In India, the top 5 metro cities account for 55% of the total OTT video platform users, while Tier one cities account for another 36% of the users. As per the survey, Hotstar leads the Indian OTT video content market, followed by Amazons Prime Video, SonyLIV, Netflix, Voot, Zee5, ALTBalaji, and ErosNow in terms of the percentage of respondents subscribed to each platform. ErosNow users were the most engaged users, with 68% of its users indicating that they watch content on the platform daily. The platform continues to thrive through partnerships. In India, it partnered with Xiaomi for pre-installation on smart TVs.

– Further, in September 2019, OnePlus ventured into the Indian smart TV market with the launch of OnePlus TV. The device combined imagination and intelligence to seamlessly connect mobile and home networks for the future of interconnectivity. Hungama, Eros, and ZEE5 content have been deep-integrated into the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, and YouTube. This significantly shall provide growth to the Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) segment.

Regional Analysis For Over the Top (OTT) Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Over the Top (OTT) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Over the Top (OTT) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

