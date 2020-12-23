Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 1,721.2 Mn in 2027: Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, Cetecom GmbH, Eurofins Scientific

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global OTA testing market is expected to reach US$ 1,721.2 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America is estimated to account to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The OTA testing helps in ensuring proper performance of a device for which they are intended to be. OTA test has its significance as it helps in determining the performance of a wireless device in the real world. For instance, a tablet with improperly placed antennas might undergo through low LTE downlink and uplink speeds, primarily when the device is held incorrectly. The OTA tests are conducted to verify certain products as per the set standards. The M2M and IoT device manufacturers uses OTA certified products for their wireless devices. OTA Testing is an approach which is used to foresee the consistency and performance of a wireless device in the consumer market. In this testing, the wireless device is placed in a free space environment and within a test chamber. Inside the test chamber, real-life situations are simulated to know about performance capability and how the device answers in unique device scenarios. Furthermore, OTA testing is gaining its significance in 5G mobile network. Owing to continuous evolution in 5G mobile technology related to its inclination towards mmWave frequencies from 28 GHz, 39 GHz, and above is expected to generate more demand for OTA testing.

Moreover, the global consumer electronics industry is growing owing to continuous rise in demand of consumer electronic products such as advanced television sets. An emergence of next-gen TV sets is forecasted to nurture the business of OTA testing. The market share for 4KTVs and 8KTVS is expected to increase, which has the potential to assist in generating more revenue for the manufacturers and providers of both televisions and OTA testing, respectively. In North America pertaining to the high standard of living, the customers are also showing their interest in upgrading their existing TV sets with high-resolution 4K LCD TVs. The trend is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the OTA testing players.

The OTA testing market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The APAC region consists of many developing countries which experiences continuous growth in the electronics industry. Due to a rise in the disposable income of individuals, demand for advanced consumer electronics such as smart wearable, smartphones, tablets are increasing. This factor helps the entire electronics industry of the region to boom and henceforth, assists in accelerating the business opportunities for OTA testing providers. This would ultimately boost the business of OTA testing market.

The OTA testing market by application is segmented into home automation, mobile payment system, utilities management system, traffic control system, and others. The home automation application holds a significant share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. The scope of home automation is gaining momentum in recent years attributed to higher simplicity and affordability through tablet and smartphone connectivity. Also, the players in the value chain of the home automation market are targeting such smart gadgets for assimilating their smart appliances. By technology, the market is segmented into CDMA, GSM, UMTS, LTE, and 5G. LTE technology OTA testing holds the largest market share in the market, and 5G is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the market for OTA testing market are Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, Cetecom GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG, SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, and UL LLC among others.

Increase in the use of connected devices globally

In the era of continuous changes, a number of telecommunication service providers globally has acknowledged the demand to transform their internet infrastructure. The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet, and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. This factor holds a foremost position in influencing the adoption of OTA Testing. It enables telecom operators, technology companies, and manufacturers of smartphones to test the reliability and performance of the 5G network and connected devices.

Utilization of OTA testing in patient-remote monitoring devices

Owing to improved internet connectivity, particularly in developing nations, medical device manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacity of telemedicine and telehealth products. Need to lower the number of routine checkups while enabling the healthcare professionals to monitor patients from their home rather than admitting them in the hospital for further observation, demand for telehealth products is rising. This is expected to provide huge opportunities for OTA testing companies and thus, positively impacting the OTA testing market.

