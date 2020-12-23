Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market – Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027 | Anritsu, Bureau Veritas SA, Cetecom, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global OTA testing market is expected to reach US$ 1,721.2 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The OTA testing helps in ensuring proper performance of a device for which they are intended to be. OTA test has its significance as it helps in determining the performance of a wireless device in the real world. For instance, a tablet with improperly placed antennas might undergo through low LTE downlink and uplink speeds, primarily when the device is held incorrectly. The OTA tests are conducted to verify certain products as per the set standards. The M2M and IoT device manufacturers uses OTA certified products for their wireless devices. OTA Testing is an approach which is used to foresee the consistency and performance of a wireless device in the consumer market.

Top Leading Companies Mentioned in Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market are – Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, Cetecom GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG, SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, and UL LLC among others.



The report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years. The Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

The report segments the global OTA testing market as follows:

Global OTA Testing Market – By Technology

CDMA

GSM

UMTS

LTE

5G

Global OTA Testing Market – By Type

Hardware

Services

Global OTA Testing Market – By Frequency Range

1 GHz

20 – 30 GHz

40-60 GHz

70 GHz and above

Global OTA Testing Market – By Application

Home Automation

Mobile Payment System

Utilities Management System

Traffic Control System

Others

Global OTA Testing Market – By End User

Aerospace & Defense,

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Scope of the Report

The research on the Over the Air (OTA) Testing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Over the Air (OTA) Testing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Over the Air (OTA) Testing market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Over the Air (OTA) Testing market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Over the Air (OTA) Testing market across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Over the Air (OTA) Testing market?

6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Over the Air (OTA) Testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Over the Air (OTA) Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

