Over Peaks scenes 1, 2, and 3 guide

The third act of Genshin Influence’s Lantern Ceremony Paper Theater sport is lastly obtainable, and is known as Over Peaks. Just like the earlier two acts, there are three new scenes the place the actor is looking for a treasure chest, and with each scene, the issue stage will enhance.

Moreover, the Over Peaks scenes have new mechanisms which can assist the actor go in opposition to all of the obstacles and obtain his goal. This information will showcase find out how to resolve all of the Day 3 puzzles of the Paper Theater sport.

Genshin Influence 3.4 Lantern Ceremony Day 3: Information to Over Peaks Paper Theater puzzles

Genshin Influence’s Lantern Ceremony Paper Theater Day 3 puzzles have lastly been unlocked. Just like the earlier two acts, Homecoming and Throughout Mountains, you need to assist the actor obtain his goal by transferring the sections of the stage.

Nonetheless, the ‘Over Peaks’ puzzles have some new obstacles you have to to beat with the assistance of latest stage mechanisms.

Fixing these puzzles can even provide the following rewards in Genshin Influence:

Primogems x 60

Festive Fever x 75

Mora x 60,000

Information to Prosperity x 2

Information to Diligence x 2

Information to Gold x 2

1) Over Peaks: Scene I

Genshin Influence Paper Theater Day 3 Over Peaks scene I (Picture through HoYoverse)

This primary puzzle is pretty easy and can introduce some new stage mechanisms to familiarize you with them. There, you will notice a wind present on the high left of your display screen, which can assist the actor leap excessive as he passes by way of it.

Now, as quickly because the scene begins, transfer the underside left part to the underside proper place, and swap the highest left and backside middle sections with one another.

When the actor reaches the middle part with the wind present, transfer him to the underside proper space. This can assist him attain the highest stage by way of the hole and attain his objective.

2) Over Peaks: Scene II

Genshin Influence Paper Theater Day 3 Over Peaks scene II (Picture through HoYoverse)

Within the second scene of Over Peaks, you will notice one other new stage mechanism that may create an area for the actor to succeed in the chest.

First, anticipate the actor to succeed in the middle part with the wind present after which transfer him to the underside proper place so he can leap to the highest proper part.

Subsequent, as he walks again and jumps over the outlet utilizing the wind currents, transfer him to the underside middle part and swap the underside left and proper sections with one another. Now, anticipate him to complete his journey and discover the treasure chest.

Use Yinggong’s assist to take away the obstacles (Picture through HoYoverse)

For those who discover it troublesome to resolve the puzzle, there’s one other technique to do it. As soon as 60 seconds have handed, you should use Yinggong’s assist by clicking on this icon within the backside left nook of your display screen. Doing so will take away all of the obstacles and make the puzzle a lot simpler.

3) Over Peaks: Scene III

Genshin Influence Paper Theater Day 3 Over Peaks scene III (Picture through HoYoverse)

That is the ultimate scene and puzzle of the Over Peaks act in Genshin Influence’s Paper Theater sport.

Let the actor attain the middle part after which transfer him to the underside proper space to get to the higher stage utilizing the wind present. Then, swap the sections again to their unique positions and anticipate the actor to leap down.

Subsequent, swap the underside left and backside middle sections with one another. When the actor will get to the middle, transfer him to the underside left and allow them to do the remainder. Just like the earlier puzzle, you should use Yinggong’s assist on this scene as properly.

This can conclude the ultimate scene of the Lantern Ceremony Pageant’s Paper Theater sport in Gensin Influence.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan



