over 50% discount on this microSDXC memory card

If you need to expand the internal storage of your smartphone, the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card with a capacity of 256 GB has a lot to offer.

SanDisk Ultra: a powerful memory card

SanDisk is a very popular brand in the storage space, offering cards at unbeatable prices without sacrificing performance. Today the SanDisk Ultra with a capacity of 256 GB and in microSDXC format should be in the promotion.

The latter achieve transfer speeds of up to 120 MB / s or the equivalent of 1000 photos in one minute when writing. In addition, it is also class 10 and A1 certified and thus offers very good responsiveness for applications.

Note that this memory card can be used on portable PCs like the Chromebook or even with the Nintendo Switch. So you can install even more games on your console.

It was priced at 60.99 euros, but at the moment you can order it for 29.99 euros. If you’ve fallen in love with the Lenovo P11 Pro Android tablet with keyboard and stylus, it’s also perfect for adding storage space.

Why jump on it?

Performance Good storage capacity Unbeatable price for a brand name microSD

