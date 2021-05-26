Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market Estimated to Rise Profitably during the Foreseeable Future 2030

Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market: Introduction

Ovarian cancer is a relatively uncommon kind of disease that arises from different types of cells inside the ovary, an almond-shaped egg-producing female reproductive organ

Ovarian cancer is caused due to mutagenic changes in the DNA. Inherited mutations in genes are responsible for ovarian cancer. The chance of developing ovarian cancer is high if a woman has inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

The most common form of ovarian cancer is epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC), which arises from the epithelium of the ovary. Ovarian cancer is considered as a highly common kind of cancer among women. It accounts for more deaths than the other cancers of the feminine genital system, while it ranks 5th in overall women deaths due to cancer. This type of cancer is rarely diagnosed at an early stage, making treatment at a complicated stage difficult.

Ovarian cancer is the seventh-commonest cancer among women. Increased risk factors of cancer have led to an increasing trend in the incidence of cancer around the world. In 2018, 4.4% of entire cancer-related mortality among women was attributed to ovarian cancer.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of Global Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market

The market is driven by a rise in new cases of ovarian cancer. The need for more effective treatment options is boosting the market.

The market is dominated by generics such as paclitaxel and carboplatin; however, drugs such as Bevacizumab (Avastin) and Pazopanib (Votrient) are estimate to boost the market. The development of medicine with improved efficacy could pose a challenge for the market. Development of new drugs to treat this type of cancer is estimated to offer significant opportunity to the market.

According to American Cancer Society estimates, the danger of any woman acquiring ovarian cancer in her lifetime is 1 in 75, while her chance of death thanks to ovarian cancer is 1 in 100.

Ovarian cancer is more prevalent among elderly women, making women over 55 a high-risk population. Women in this age bracket have the lowest survival rate also. Surgical procedures are used for the treatment of both early and advanced stages of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer and its increasing incidence rate is a growing concern worldwide. Market players are currently engaged in the development of medicine and chemotherapies for the management of ovarian cancer.

The global ovarian cancer drug market is anticipated to be driven by a large number of therapeutics in the developmental stage and competition among market players in terms of efficacy and price of therapies

Patent expiry of several leading drugs could also possibly propel the market by encouraging the entry of new players. These changing dynamics are estimated to boost the ovarian cancer market during the forecast period.

The global ovarian cancer drug market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace. Continuous research and development to produce efficient therapeutic intervention for numerous diseases boost the ovarian cancer drugs market. Several ovarian cancer drugs are in the clinical phase and are expected to drive the market soon.

Currently, multiple phase II clinical trial and III clinical trials evaluating checkpoint inhibitors in combination regimens are being conducted. Unmet needs within the ovarian cancer drugs market provides considerable opportunity to develop breakthrough first-in-class therapies. Introduction of non-platinum-based PARP inhibitors and VEGF inhibitors in second and third-line settings is changing the treatment paradigm for ovarian cancer dramatically.

North America to Dominate Global Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market

The U.S. holds a prominent share in the ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market in North America. Ovarian cancer is the ninth-most typical cancer and therefore, the fifth-leading reason behind cancer deaths among women in the U.S.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2020, about 21,750 new cases of ovarian cancer are likely to be diagnosed and 13,940 women would die of ovarian cancer in the U.S.

Majority of the top worldwide ovarian cancer diagnostics players are headquartered in the U.S., and this tends to be the key advantage for the region, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market

China and India are pegged as exceptionally promising countries, offering significant opportunities to the market. Rising incidence of ovarian cancer, beneficial medical care reforms, increasing health awareness, low-cost base, and lack of regulatory and cultural inhibitions are key factors boosting the market in India and China.

Key Players of Global Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market

Major players operating in the global ovarian cancer drugs market are

Allergan plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Clovis Oncology

Global Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market, Research Scope

Global Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Targeted Therapy

Others

