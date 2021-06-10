Outsourcing OBGYN Medical Billing: Checklist You Should Go Through

Both Obstetrics and Gynecology are two different specialties. Obstetricians are physicians who specialize in pregnancies and postpartum, while gynecologists specialize in the female reproductive system. Even though both Obstetricians and Gynecologists deal with female reproductive organs, these fields are very distinct from each other. As both of these are two different specialties, the billers and coders should have expert knowledge regarding billing and coding. They need to be aware of OBGYN medical billing procedures, devices used, medicines, and the injectable since they are mostly billed as packages.

Quite a lot of Ob-Gyn are currently facing issues with medical billing and coding procedures because of the 2014 Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) and Medicare code change. These changes include new codes for image guided fluid drainage, clarification of who should be billing discharge-day management, new codes for fibroid embolization, the addition of inter-professional internet & telephone consultations, laparoscopic ablation of fibroids. The 2014 CPT changes also mentions a new laboratory code that engages noninvasive prenatal DNA Harmony test work, while another code to test for Trichomonas Vaginalis was introduced.

All these changes make it difficult for Ob-Gyn practitioners to stay in tune with updated changes and handle billing in a streamlined manner.

Some of the checklist to follow while outsourcing for OBGYN medical billing to get guaranteed reimbursements and an increase in revenue are as follows:

Documenting specific trimester

Some of the latest codes are most likely to be included in the medical billing system with the transition to ICD-10. Some of the principles in Chapter 15 of the ICD-10-CM Manual require the medical coders to visit during all the trimesters. Experts must follow the protocol and document the billing with a specific number of days or weeks during the pregnancies.

Reporting Annual GYN Exam

Code Z01.4 is ideally the code for the annual GYN exam, and experts need to document the yearly GYN exam information correctly in brief. The data needs to highlight if the findings have any peculiarities or abnormalities. You can prevent probable loss in revenue by engaging OBGYN medical billing services even if the physician isn’t aware or trained in the coding.

Documenting the Cause of Pelvic Pain

The information needs to be coded accurately if the expert identifies the cause of pelvic pain linked with menstruation. It is essential to collect this information so the coders can code appropriately.

Documenting migraines

The patient has a menstrual migraine if he or she complains about chronic pain, but the medical expert should ensure the billing staff knows that the patient has chronic migraines or no. Some of the codes for menstrual migraines include G43.82 and G43.83.

Reason for fetus Viability Scans

During the routine screening for viability, or symptoms like decreased fetal movement, fetal amenia, etc., the experts need to check the scans performed. It mainly indicates that the patient has suffered from a miscarriage, and it is essential to keep the billing staff updated about the same for accurate billing.

Maternal Age Complicates Pregnancy

The medical expert needs to specify the healthy maternal age for delivery if the patient is 30 years or old. For instance, the patient can go through pre/post eclampsia during the delivery process, leading to hemorrhage that can cause the problem.

Apart from the above-listed tips, there are also a lot of forms that need to be filled out in Ob-Gyn billing. This means that even a minor error can lead to claims denial. Because there is a lot that needs to be taken care of in the Ob-Gyn billing, it is imperative that only skilled coders and billers should carry out the billing process.

Conclusion For those practitioners who run on limited staff, outsourcing Ob-Gyn medical billing services is a very practical option. 24/7 Medical Billing Services is a reputed company with expertise in handling medical billing and revenue cycle management services. The company has experience in managing diverse billing needs of various medical specialties. Thus, when you outsource Ob-Gyn medical billing service, you can rest assured that there will be an increase in your revenue since you will be able to concentrate on more critical activities and the patients’ needs.

Read More: 3 Important ICD 10 Codes for OB GYN Medical Billing