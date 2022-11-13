Outsiders vs Heroic CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Grand Finals

The final two CS:GO (Counter-Strike: World Offensive) groups now stay within the last stretch of the IEM Rio Main 2022 match and can compete in opposition to one another to safe the title of CS:GO Main 2022 Champions. The winner will likely be claiming the lion’s share of the prize pool with a $500,000 winner’s cheque.

The Grand Finals will likely be bringing collectively the final remaining pair on the worldwide stage for the last word showdown that can determine the victors of this lengthy and tenuous occasion. The match will likely be determined in a best-of-three format the place the successful crew will safe their title.

Outsiders vs Heroic: Who will snatch the title of CS:GO Main champions?

Predictions

With a formidable roster, Heroic additionally has the backing of expertise and teamwork as they’ve been enjoying collectively on the identical facet for a very long time. The in-game chief of Heroic, cadiaN, is an adept participant who could make noteworthy performs in addition to handle the actions of the crew to safe rounds and improve their successful possibilities.

Extra recruitment of younger skills makes it simpler for Heroic as these gamers convey much more potential and promise to the desk. Gamers like Jabbi and stavn each have the capability and skill to step up for the crew when required.

Outsiders include the previous Virtus.professional roster, which is an exceptionally gifted group of gamers with a excessive tier of mechanical prowess and years of former CS:GO league expertise. The crew’s in-game chief, Jame, is a succesful AWP consumer who has been seen persistently carving out nearly unattainable rounds for his crew whereas additionally micromanaging all the crew technique.

Combining such gifted and skilled gamers with names like FL1T, Outsiders have rapidly grow to be an aggressive and unpredictable crew that even large names have struggled in opposition to.

The upcoming match between the Russian crew, Outsiders, and the powerhouse from Denmark, Heroic, will likely be a sight to behold as each groups look to safe their place in CS:GO historical past by etching their names.

Leaning in direction of a crew is among the hardest selections when it comes right down to the Grand Finals. Statistically, Heroic appears to have a greater grip on their opponents contemplating their previous performances, and are more likely to emerge victorious.

Head-to-head

Heroic and Outsiders aren’t any strangers to one another as they’ve a historical past of rivalry. Each groups have performed in opposition to one another in a number of occasions prior to now.

Heroic and Outsiders have each secured one win in opposition to one another after Virtus.professional transitioned to grow to be Outsiders.

Latest outcomes

Heroic entered the IEM Rio Main with a Legends standing and was positioned instantly within the Legends Stage, the place they defeated groups like Outsiders, Fnatic, and Staff Liquid whereas dropping solely to Cloud9. They’d an nearly flawless run with a 3-1 report within the Legend Stage.

Outsiders entered the IEM Rio Main as a contender and needed to play via the Challengers and Legends Phases of the match to earn their CS:GO Champions Stage qualification.

Heroic defeated FURIA with a 2-1 scoreline whereas Outsiders defeated MOUZ through a 2-1 scoreline within the semi-final on November 12.

Potential Lineups

Heroic

Martin “ stavn ” Lund

” Lund Casper “ cadiaN ” Møller (IGL)

” Møller (IGL) René “ TeSeS ” Madsen

” Madsen Rasmus “ sjuush ” Beck

” Beck Jakob “ Jabbi ” Nygaard

” Nygaard Richard “Xizt” Landström (Coach)

Outsiders

Aleksei “ Qikert ” Golubev

” Golubev Dzhami “ Jame ” Ali (IGL)

” Ali (IGL) Evgeniy “ FL1T ” Lebedev

” Lebedev David “ n0rb3r7 ” Daniyelyan

” Daniyelyan Pyotr “ fame ” Bolyshev

” Bolyshev Dastan “dastan” Aqbaev (Coach)

When and the place to observe

CS:GO followers can watch the Champions Stage of the CS:GO IEM Rio Main dwell by tuning into the official ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. Outsiders and Heroic will play in a best-of-three Grand Finals on November 13 at 11:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 11:30 pm IST.

