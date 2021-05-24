Outrage over Holocaust comparison by Trump supporter | Free press

Washington (AP) – Republican Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene has compared the mask requirement in the US House of Representatives to the Holocaust, sparking outrage.

Greene – a staunch supporter of ex-President Donald Trump – had linked the mask requirement on Real America’s Voice to an obligation to wear a Jewish star, saying, “You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told they had to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put on the train and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. “

Greene defended her words over the weekend. “I didn’t say anything wrong,” she told the 12 News broadcaster. “I think every healthy Jewish person hated what happened in Nazi Germany, and every healthy Jewish person didn’t like what happens with an overbearing mask requirement.” The United States Jewish Congress asked Greene to apologize. “Health-related restrictions can never be compared to yellow stars, gas chambers and other Nazi atrocities.”

Greene’s words met with outrage from Democrats and Republicans alike. “This is bad madness,” Republican congressman and Trump critic Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter. Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern called it “more than disturbing” that Greene compared the systematic murder of six million Jews to wearing a mask. He demanded Greene’s resignation.

The US health authority CDC recently issued new guidelines that no longer need to wear masks, even indoors, given the advancements in the vaccination campaign. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, has so far not lifted the mask requirement in the parliamentary chamber with reference to unvaccinated MPs. Greene described Pelosi as “insane” in her recent comments.

According to a mid-month poll by CNN, all Democratic congressmen at the time were vaccinated against Covid-19, but less than half of Republicans in the House of Representatives. The Georgia-based Savannah Morning News in Greene reported in late March that the MP did not want to be vaccinated. Greene, 46, has openly promoted QAnon’s conspiracy theories in the past. For example, his supporters believe that Trump has attempted to denounce systematic child abuse by Satanist politicians of the American Democrats.