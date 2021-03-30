Outlook on the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Global Market to 2027 – Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biokit

The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company's website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases).

Immunoassay is a technique used to detect presence of a particular substance in the human body that may be an antigen, antibody, pathogen, hormone, or an enzyme. Immunoassay is based on the principle of antigen and antibody specificity. Immunoassays has its application in the field of clinical chemistry. They are being widely used owing to their specificity and rapid test time. Beside clinical diagnostic, immunoassays are being widely used in field of research and development and quality control in pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food & beverages industry.

Top Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biokit, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation, Inova Diagnostics, Luminex Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years.

The global automated immunoassay analyzers market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment includes, immunofluorescence, chemiluminescence, ELISA, enzyme linked fluorescent system, multiplexed assay system and radioimmunoassay. Based on application, the market is segmented as, infectious diseases, endocrinology, drug monitoring, cardiology, oncology and allergy testing. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others

Rising impact of infectious diseases and growing geriatric population has led to high diagnostic test volumes, aiding a trend shift towards lab automation. Technological innovation for development of impressive lab equipment will drive global automated immunoassay analyzers market.

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services.

The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SCAM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

