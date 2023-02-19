‘Outer Banks’ Renewed For Season 4 Before Season 3 Airs

Outer Banks Netflix

Netflix has developed a repute for not simply cancelling numerous reveals, leaving them hanging on cliffhangers, however even the reveals it does renew, it makes them sweat it out for 40-50 days after they air, more often than not, earlier than a choice is made.

That’s why this information popping out of Netflix at the moment is so surprising: Outer Banks has already been renewed for season 4 forward of its season 3 premiere this Thursday. The information was introduced at “Poguelandia” an Outer Banks fan occasion in California alongside the solid:

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing wanting spectacular,” collection co-creators, govt producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke stated in a press release. “The Pogues are having fun with an journey of a lifetime and we now get to map out extra twists and turns because the joyride continues into Season 4 of ‘Outer Banks.’ Thanks to Netflix, our solid and the wonderful followers who helped to make this occur.”

I’ve genuinely no thought how this occurred, or why it goes towards the grain by way of what Netflix usually does with renewals. The one time I may even bear in mind this occurring with a Netflix collection lately was Stranger Issues being renewed for season 5 earlier than season 4 aired. However that’s…Stranger Issues. So what occurred right here with Outer Banks? Some concepts:

Outer Banks Netflix

Clearly somebody at Netflix watched season 3 and thought it was actually good and worthy of a fourth season. There’s no indication on this assertion the present will finish with season 4 both, notably.

Netflix understands that Outer Banks, whereas maybe not a Prime 10 Of All Time collection by way of viewership on the service, has established a devoted fanbase for the collection and its younger actors, and that’s one thing it needs to domesticate. I do know there are a bunch of offended followers of cancelled reveals who might say the identical factor (hello Warrior Nun people), however it could be a part of the rationale right here. I imply this was introduced at a fan occasion. What number of Netflix reveals even have fan occasions?

Lastly, possibly this represents a bigger shift in Netflix’s content material philosophy, with an early renewal probably boosting viewership for a brand new season as a result of followers will now not should sweat whether or not or not it’s going to finish on some unresolved cliffhanger, as a result of extra is assured to be coming.

Regardless of the purpose, I would definitely prefer to see this extra usually, with extra reveals. Although you’ll be laborious pressed to search out this occurring for first seasons of reveals, I’d think about.

We’ll see how good Outer Banks season 3 could or is probably not this Thursday, keep tuned for that.

Observe me on Twitter, YouTube, Fb and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content material round-up publication, God Rolls.

Choose up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller collection and The Earthborn Trilogy.