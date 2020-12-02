Outdoor Safety Lock Market Revenue Is To Reach A Value Of CAGR Forecast Till 2027 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis

The Objective of the “Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Outdoor Safety Lock Market industry over the forecast years. Outdoor Safety Lock Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Outdoor safety lock has undergone huge technological changes in recent times. The launches of smart security systems have created a new alternative for the customers to ensure the safety and well being of their households as well as working places. As the incidents of theft, burglary, and attacks have risen, the demand for the new automated security systems has increased. The increasing concerns about the security system, increase in crime rate, investment in technology and automation, incorporation of new features in safety locks, the surge in the use of smart locks, additional safety features, voice recognition feature, smartphone operated locks, increase in urbanization, high disposable income, DIY security locks, outdoor key safe storage box, and incorporation of sensors and detectors in the devices are the key drivers that lead the growth of the global outdoor safety lock market.

In addition, the development of weatherproof and Bluetooth enabled outdoor key safe with advanced features has created a flexible operating system for the outdoor safety locks. The leading players are inclined towards providing advanced digital solutions with a simplified operating system and high-security alert. For instance, August Home has launched Wi-Fi smart lock, which can be operated from a far distance by smartphone and can be easily installed on the existing deadbolt.

Regions covered – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report – ASSA ABLOY, August Home, City Lock and Safe Ltd., Godrej Locking Solution & Systems, Baldwin Hardware, HAVEN Lock, Corbin Russwin, HanmanInternational Pte Ltd., Allegion, EVVA, Link Lock, Schlage, Spectrum Brands, Super Safety Services.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the revenue and sales of outdoor safety lock market as the distribution channels such as specialty stores have been shut down as per the government regulation to prevent mass gathering.

• The lockdown scenario caused a decline in the production of outdoor safety locks due to the shutdown of manufacturing units and shortage of manpower.

• The export and import restrictions have disrupted the global supply chain of outdoor safety locks.

• The post-COVID scenario is anticipated not to extremely affect the outdoor safety lock market as they are the essential requirement for maintaining residential security.

