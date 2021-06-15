Outdoor Power Equipment Market 2020 Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Outdoor Power Equipment industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Outdoor Power Equipment Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global outdoor power equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for smart & connected power equipment and rising popularity of ergonomic and lightweight power equipment are the factor for the market growth.

Outdoor power equipment are used both for the commercial and residential applications. Some of the common types of outdoor power equipment are lawn mowers, saws, tillers & cultivators, snow throwers among others. This equipment can be placed outside the house or an attached garage as authorized by the official fire code.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-outdoor-power-equipment-market&Somesh

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for landscaping services will accelerate the market growth

Increasing adoption of battery- powered outdoor power equipment also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Growing interest of homeowners in gardening services will augment the market growth

Growing demand for push walk behind mowers will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High maintenance cost will hamper the market growth

Availability of outdoor power equipment at lease will also hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market

By Equipment Type

Lawn Mowers Riding Lawn Mowers Zero-Turn-Radius Mowers (ZTR) Lawn Tractors and Garden Tractors Rear Engine Riding Mowers Non-Riding Lawn Mowers Robotic Lawn Mowers Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Self-Propelled Mowers Push Mowers

Saws

Trimmers & Edgers Trimmers and Brush Cutters Hedge Trimmers Walk-Behind Edgers and Trimmers

Blowers Backpack Handheld

Tillers & Cultivators

Snow Throwers

Others

By Power Source

Fuel Powered

Electric Powered Corded Cordless



By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Husqvarna announced the launch of their new outdoor power products which are specially designed for garden, park, and forest care. These new products are specially designed so they can meet the Indian needs. Many of these products are available with either petrol engines or battery powered engines which allow a wide variety of applications and situations. Husqvarna India aims to promote sustainable agriculture in the Indian agro-industry by using its advanced power tools with higher fuel efficiency to help reduce operating costs by implementing greener technology

In January 2015, MTD products announced the acquisition of CORE Outdoor Power. CORE introduced its motor technology to the outdoor electrical equipment industry about four years ago, while it has matured and gained popularity on the market. Along with MTD, CORE will be able to get the resources which they require to accelerate the business and this acquisition will help the MTD to strengthen their market position

Competitive Analysis

Global outdoor power equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of outdoor power equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-outdoor-power-equipment-market&Somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global outdoor power equipment market are Husqvarna AB (publ); Deere & Company.; American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; The Toro Company; Stihl; MTD; Ariens.; YAMABIKO Corporation; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd; Briggs & Stratton Corporation; AL-KO.; Stiga S.P.A.; Emak S.p.A.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Makita U.S.A., Inc.; Schiller Grounds Care, Inc.; Excel Industries Inc; CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd.; Jacobsen Division of Textron among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Outdoor Power Equipment report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Outdoor Power Equipment market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Outdoor Power Equipment market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Outdoor Power Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Outdoor Power Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Outdoor Power Equipment market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-outdoor-power-equipment-market&Somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com