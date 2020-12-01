Outdoor Lighting Market Revolutionary Trends, Future Potential and Revenue Estimation in Industry Statistics

Global outdoor lighting market is expected to reach $14.2 billion by 2023. Growing adoption of energy-saving and economical lighting solutions and increasing government initiatives toward energy conservation are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. The outdoor lighting market has also been classified into fixture and control outdoor lighting components.

During the forecast period, the control component is expected to witness higher growth in the market, on account of the increasing number of construction projects related to the development of highways, stadiums, and smart cities, across the world. Based on lighting type, the outdoor lighting market has been classified into high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps, light-emitting diode (LED) lights, fluorescent lights, and plasma lamps.

Based on distribution channel, the outdoor lighting market has been classified into commercial and retail channels. In 2017, the market revenue from commercial channels was higher as compared to that from retail channels, as outdoor lights were majorly sold in bulk, based on their utility, by companies or specialist distributors.

