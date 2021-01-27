Outdoor LED Lighting Market: Know about Impact of COVID-19 by Top Companies like Signify Holding, OSRAM, General Electric, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree

The research and analysis conducted in Outdoor LED Lighting report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Outdoor LED Lighting industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Outdoor LED Lighting Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The outdoor led lighting can be defined as lighting sources that used for illuminating or lighting in the outdoor space. Consumers or Municipalities deploying these light solutions in the outdoor applications for enhancing the ambience beauty and security. Moreover, these lighting solutions are highly energy-efficient, offer longer lifespan compare to traditional lighting solutions. Moreover, outdoor LED lighting solutions have lower impact on the environment. These lighting solutions used in a variety of applications such as wall washing, lighting pathways, signage lighting, area lighting and more.

Global outdoor LED lighting is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market

The global outdoor LED lighting is segmented into following notable segments that are offering, installation type, and application.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented hardware, software, and services. In September 2017, the OSRAM Gmbh had launched Mid-power LED Osconiq P 2226. This LED solution especially manufactured for outdoor applications. These applications providing for horticultural and architectural lighting related application and apart from these it also providing lighting for indoor lighting systems, which includes restaurants and hotels. These products require luminous efficacy up to 100 lm/W. This factor propels the growth of the market.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation. In March 2016, Zumtobel Group AG had launched outdoor led modular lights for nighttime cityscape illumination. This model provides reliable guidance and orientation, even at night. They offer highlighting quality, which further help in eliminating wasting resources, or increasing light pollution. This model provides both visual comfort and improves quality of life in an urban outdoor space.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into highway and roadways, architectural and public places. Highway and roadways is one of the largest application of outdoor LED lighting. In January 2017, Eaton had launched halo surface mount light-emitting diode (LED) Downlight (SMD), an ultra-low profile. This light is available in the varieties of temperatures (CCTs) which includes including 2700 Kelvin (K), 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K and in a 90 color-rendering index (CRI).



Competitive Analysis: Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in outdoor LED lighting are Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), OSRAM Gmbh, General Electric, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree, Inc., Hubbell, Astute Lighting Limited, Bamford Lighting, Dialight, Eaton, Evluma Interled, Neptun Light, Inc. and Skyska.

Recent developments

In August, the Eaton had launched new Litepak LNC4 and Colt exterior LED luminaires for outdoor lighting. This model is suitable for schools, factories, hospitals, warehouses and retail locations. This factor help in increasing demand for this model in the outdoor purpose. This will in turn propel the growth of the market.

In February, the company had launched its new ArcheType X Site/Area LED luminaire. The features and benefits of the new ArcheType X Site/Area include 3 sizes ARX09, ARX16 and ARX25. This model design is equipped with AGi32 software. The luminaires are available in packages from 5,140 to 39,200 plus lumens. The application areas for these are pathways, highlight traffic lanes, and walls.

In October 2013, the company had launched the Perfect Dusk-to-Dawn LED Luminaire. This model is mainly installed in the roadway and landscape area. This model replaces 3437 lumens with 86 lumens which in turn makes these bulbs 75% more efficient than previous model. The features further help in increasing demand for such lighting for outdoor purpose.

The Outdoor LED Lighting market research report covers definition, classification, product classification, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry, the latest dynamic analysis, etc., and also includes major. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of Outdoor LED Lighting market for the base year 2019 and the forecast between 2020 and 2027. Market numbers have been estimated based on form and application. Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional market.

This report focuses on the global Outdoor LED Lighting market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outdoor LED Lighting market development in United States, Europe and China.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Outdoor LED Lighting market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Outdoor LED Lighting capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Outdoor LED Lighting by regions (countries) and application.

Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Outdoor LED Lighting market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2020 to 2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

With regard to production bases and technologies, the research in this report covers the production time, base distribution, technical parameters, research and development trends, technology sources, and sources of raw materials of major Outdoor LED Lighting market companies.

Regarding the analysis of the industry chain, the research of this report covers the raw materials and equipment of Outdoor LED Lighting market upstream, downstream customers, marketing channels, industry development trends and investment strategy recommendations. The more specific analysis also includes the main application areas of market and consumption, major regions and Consumption, major Chinese producers, distributors, raw material suppliers, equipment providers and their contact information, industry chain relationship analysis.

The research in this report also includes product parameters, production process, cost structure, and data information classified by region, technology and application. Finally, the paper model new project SWOT analysis and investment feasibility study of the case model.

Overall, this is an in-depth research report specifically for the Outdoor LED Lighting industry. The research center uses an objective and fair way to conduct an in-depth analysis of the development trend of the industry, providing support and evidence for customer competition analysis, development planning, and investment decision-making. In the course of operation, the project has received support and assistance from technicians and marketing personnel in various links of the industry chain.

The Outdoor LED Lighting market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Outdoor LED Lighting market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Outdoor LED Lighting market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Outdoor LED Lighting market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Outdoor LED Lighting. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Outdoor LED Lighting are as follows:

Historic Year: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Outdoor LED Lighting market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Outdoor LED Lighting market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Outdoor LED Lighting market by offline distribution channel

Global Outdoor LED Lighting market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Outdoor LED Lighting market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Outdoor LED Lighting market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Outdoor LED Lighting market in Americas

Licensed Outdoor LED Lighting market in EMEA

Licensed Outdoor LED Lighting market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

