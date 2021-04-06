Outdoor Footwear And Apparel Industry Market Forecast by Region, Forecast by Demand, Environment Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Geopolitics Overview, Economic Overview of Major Countries 2021-2027

Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 18.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 27.75 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.71% from 2019 to 2025.

The report includes Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analysis of the Global Outdoor Footwear And Apparel Market.

The global outdoor footwear and apparel market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to a number of driving factors. The main reason of growing demand for outdoor footwear and apparel is increasing necessity of feeling secure when doing outdoor activities by young participants, easy availability of products due to internet connection, rising use of online platforms, extravagant investment in promotion showing the features of products and growing awareness among customers about the benefits of recreational activities. For example, in case of USA, about 34% of outdoor participants live in cities who tend to be young, with diverse ethnicity and spend mainly on outdoor gears.

Top Key players in the report:

ARCTERYX

JACK WOLFSKIN

MobiGarden

Beijing Toread Outdoor Products

Columbia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

NORTHLAND

BlackYak

Lafuma

Black Diamond

ARCTOS

Ozark

Highrock

Camel

Nextorch

Fire Maple

KingCamp

MBC

Snowwolf

Top Segmentation Analysis:

By Application: Game, Sport Activity

By Type Analysis: Sportswear, Outdoor Clothing, Innerwear, Footwear, Socks, Swimwear

By Finishing Analysis: Water-Resistant, Anti-Microbial, Wicking, Stain-Resistant, Others

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Outdoor Footwear And Apparel Market.

Global Outdoor Footwear And Apparel Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Outdoor Footwear And Apparel market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Outdoor Footwear And Apparel market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

