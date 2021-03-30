Outdoor Flooring Market 2020 Business Outlook and Future Scope – 2027 | By Industry Insights

Outdoor flooring plays a vital role in improving visual appeal of commercial buildings and infrastructure through innovative landscaping and flooring solutions. Rise in awareness toward outdoor entertainment areas, especially among millennials is anticipated to drive the outdoor flooring market growth in the coming years. Further, rise in adoption of thermally treated woods has gained traction in recent years, owing to its enhanced durability, longer product life, and environment friendly material

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Outdoor Flooring Market by Material Type, Flooring Type, Construction Type, and End User, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global outdoor flooring market size was valued at $16,557.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,070.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Key Players of the Outdoor Flooring Market are:

AZEK Company, Beaulieu International Group, Citadel Floors, ECORE International, Inc., Ebaco India Pvt. Ltd., Fiberon, Mats Inc., Mohawk Industries, Tandus Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., The Biltrite Corporation, and Timber Holdings USA.

Major Types of Outdoor Flooring covered are:

By Material Type

Wood & Laminate

Ceramics

Synthetic fiber & fabrics

Others

By Flooring Type

Non-Resilient

Resilient

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Outdoor Flooring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Outdoor Flooring market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Outdoor Flooring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Outdoor Flooring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Outdoor Flooring market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Outdoor Flooring market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Outdoor Flooring market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Outdoor Flooring Market Size

2.2 Outdoor Flooring Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Outdoor Flooring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Outdoor Flooring Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Outdoor Flooring Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales by Product

4.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Product

4.3 Outdoor Flooring Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Outdoor Flooring industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

