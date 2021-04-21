Outdoor Floor Tiles Market Report – Future Demand and Market Prospect Forecast (2020-2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Outdoor Floor Tiles, which studied Outdoor Floor Tiles industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
The rapid urbanization in Asian countries has resulted in steady demand for improved connectivity, public infrastructure, and residential areas among others. Thus, new construction activities in Asia-Pacific are expected to generate lucrative business opportunities for outdoor floor tiles solutions in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Pakistan among others.
The floor tile constitutes horizonal element for buildings and infrastructure architecture that help manage the landscape attributes for visual appeal, pedestrian movement and provide support to other infrastructure elements.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Outdoor Floor Tiles market include:
ECORE International
Mats
Citadel Floors
Mohawk Industries
Timber
Beaulieu International
Tarkett
Fiberon
AZEK Company
Tandus Group
By application
Residential
Commercial
Public Infrastructure
Others
Worldwide Outdoor Floor Tiles Market by Type:
Wood
Ceramics
Concrete
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Outdoor Floor Tiles Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Outdoor Floor Tiles Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Outdoor Floor Tiles Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Outdoor Floor Tiles Market in Major Countries
7 North America Outdoor Floor Tiles Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Outdoor Floor Tiles Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Outdoor Floor Tiles Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Floor Tiles Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Outdoor Floor Tiles market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
