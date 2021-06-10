Outdoor Decking Market Professional Survey Report, Key Manufacturer, Trends Analysis And Forecast 2021-2027| UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Outdoor Decking Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Outdoor Decking report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Outdoor Decking market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Outdoor Decking report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Outdoor Decking report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3110965/global-outdoor-decking-market

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Outdoor Decking market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Outdoor Decking research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Outdoor Decking report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Decking Market Research Report: UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co, Universal Forest Products, Metsa Group, Setra Group, James Latham, Cox Industries, Vetedy Group, Bedford Technology, Dock Edge, Dura Composites Marine, M.M. srl, Marina Dock Systems, MGA

Global Outdoor Decking Market by Type: Pressure-Treated Wood, Cedar Wood, Redwood, Others

Global Outdoor Decking Market by Application: Building Material, Rails & Infrastructure

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Outdoor Decking market?

What will be the size of the global Outdoor Decking market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Outdoor Decking market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Outdoor Decking market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Outdoor Decking market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3110965/global-outdoor-decking-market

Table of Contents

1 Outdoor Decking Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Decking Product Overview

1.2 Outdoor Decking Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pressure-Treated Wood

1.2.2 Cedar Wood

1.2.3 Redwood

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Outdoor Decking Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Decking Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Decking Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Decking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Outdoor Decking Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Decking Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Decking Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Decking Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Decking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Decking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Decking Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Decking Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Decking as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Decking Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Decking Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Outdoor Decking Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Decking Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outdoor Decking Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Decking Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outdoor Decking Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Decking Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Outdoor Decking by Application

4.1 Outdoor Decking Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building Material

4.1.2 Rails & Infrastructure

4.2 Global Outdoor Decking Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Decking Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Decking Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Decking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Outdoor Decking by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Decking Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Outdoor Decking Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Outdoor Decking by Country

6.1 Europe Outdoor Decking Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Outdoor Decking Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Decking by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Decking Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Decking Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Outdoor Decking by Country

8.1 Latin America Outdoor Decking Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Outdoor Decking Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Decking Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Decking Business

10.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation

10.1.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.1.5 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Weyerhaeuser Company

10.2.1 Weyerhaeuser Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Weyerhaeuser Company Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.2.5 Weyerhaeuser Company Recent Development

10.3 West Fraser Timber Co

10.3.1 West Fraser Timber Co Corporation Information

10.3.2 West Fraser Timber Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 West Fraser Timber Co Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 West Fraser Timber Co Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.3.5 West Fraser Timber Co Recent Development

10.4 Universal Forest Products

10.4.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

10.4.2 Universal Forest Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Universal Forest Products Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Universal Forest Products Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.4.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Development

10.5 Metsa Group

10.5.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Metsa Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Metsa Group Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Metsa Group Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.5.5 Metsa Group Recent Development

10.6 Setra Group

10.6.1 Setra Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Setra Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Setra Group Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Setra Group Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.6.5 Setra Group Recent Development

10.7 James Latham

10.7.1 James Latham Corporation Information

10.7.2 James Latham Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 James Latham Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 James Latham Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.7.5 James Latham Recent Development

10.8 Cox Industries

10.8.1 Cox Industries Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cox Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cox Industries Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cox Industries Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.8.5 Cox Industries Recent Development

10.9 Vetedy Group

10.9.1 Vetedy Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vetedy Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Vetedy Group Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Vetedy Group Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.9.5 Vetedy Group Recent Development

10.10 Bedford Technology

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Outdoor Decking Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bedford Technology Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bedford Technology Recent Development

10.11 Dock Edge

10.11.1 Dock Edge Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dock Edge Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Dock Edge Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Dock Edge Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.11.5 Dock Edge Recent Development

10.12 Dura Composites Marine

10.12.1 Dura Composites Marine Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dura Composites Marine Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Dura Composites Marine Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Dura Composites Marine Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.12.5 Dura Composites Marine Recent Development

10.13 M.M. srl

10.13.1 M.M. srl Corporation Information

10.13.2 M.M. srl Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 M.M. srl Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 M.M. srl Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.13.5 M.M. srl Recent Development

10.14 Marina Dock Systems

10.14.1 Marina Dock Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 Marina Dock Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Marina Dock Systems Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Marina Dock Systems Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.14.5 Marina Dock Systems Recent Development

10.15 MGA

10.15.1 MGA Corporation Information

10.15.2 MGA Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 MGA Outdoor Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 MGA Outdoor Decking Products Offered

10.15.5 MGA Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outdoor Decking Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outdoor Decking Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Outdoor Decking Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Outdoor Decking Distributors

12.3 Outdoor Decking Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.