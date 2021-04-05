Out of Band Authentication Market 2021: Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report title , “Out of Band Authentication Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global out of band authentication market was valued at USD 443.81 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 846.80 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.37% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Out of Band Authentication Market are NortonLifeLock Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Censornet Ltd., Deepnet Security Ltd., Early Warning Services LLC, Gemalto N.V., Strike Force Technologies Inc., Vasco Data Security International Inc., CA Technologies Inc., SecurEnvoy Ltd. and others.

Industry News and updates:

– June 2020 – Thales Technologies has signed a contract with Samsung through which it will provide next-generation single-chip solutions embedded in Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone. Its secure solution enables connectivity and contactless services in Samsungs Galaxy S20 series. The single-chip combines an embedded secure element (eSE) and an embedded SIM (eSIM) that enables high-performance contactless services and a fully digitalized mobile connectivity experience for highly compact smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets.

– May 2020 – OneSpan, one of the global leaders in securing remote banking transactions, announced that leading Turkish bank, DenizBank, is using OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite to protect 2.6 million mobile customers across the bank’s mobile banking app MobilDeniz, mobile wallet fastPay and card management application DenizKartm.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– Increasing internet penetration, growing m-commerce market, and early adoption of online payment services is expected to drive the out of band authentication market, which is often used in financial institutions and other organizations with high-security requirements.

– Most financial institutions are utilizing various forms of out of band authentication methods, for instance, voiceprint technology used to provide biometric verification by the user or the user is asked to text a code displayed after login from their registered smartphone to the institution. It secures the communications with only a slight increase in complexity for a user. Moreover, the methods are also much cheaper to financial institutions to deploy than security key fobs or more complex biometric methods and hence, are expected to drive the market.

– In addition, the number of security concerns associated with mobile payments is on the rise and is expected to compel the market growth. For example, malicious app clones are a major problem when it comes to android phones as such apps are either published on alternate, less regulated app stores or distributed as standalone.apk packages. In the case of iOS fraudsters target via jail-broken devices. Owing to this, various vendors are increasingly spending on payment security and are tying up with the out of band authentication providers and accelerating the market.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This Out of Band Authentication Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

