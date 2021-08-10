Out for free tests – mandatory tests for unvaccinated people | free press

The federal government, the chancellor and the 16 state prime ministers are seriously increasing the pressure on those who have not been vaccinated and those who do not want to vaccinate. The premier conference decided on Tuesday not to incur any costs for corona tests from October. The most important decisions:

End of free tests from October: “Since all citizens can now receive a direct vaccination offer, the cost for all tests will be borne permanently by the federal government and thus the taxpayer will not be declared,” the decision note, which is available to our newspaper. The offer of free citizen tests for everyone ends on October 11.

Exceptions for pregnant women and children: However, there is one important exception: for people who cannot be vaccinated and for whom there is no general vaccination advice, i.e. in particular pregnant women, children and adolescents under the age of 18, there is still the possibility of a free antigen. Give quick tests. While the tests themselves will have to be paid for in the future, their importance will continue to grow. This is obviously intended to create an additional, financially substantial incentive to vaccinate.

In a number of cases, the condition must be set that “an obligation to submit a negative rapid antigen test that is not older than 24 hours or a negative PCR test that is not older than 48 hours”. incidence rises above a value of 35. This test requirement does not apply to recovered or vaccinated persons.

Obligation to inspect hairdressers, sports and culture: The inspection obligation applies to visitors’ access to hospitals, rest and care homes as well as facilities for the disabled, access to indoor catering, participation in indoor events and celebrations – cultural or sporting events are expressly mentioned here, the use from services such as hairdressing, cosmetics and body care, but also indoor sports such as in fitness studios, swimming pools or sports halls. For guests of accommodation companies, a test on arrival and twice a week during their stay will also be mandatory in the future. Church services should also count on this list, but the group could not agree on that.

Expansion of the epidemic situation: These restrictions are based on the Infection Protection Act as a legal basis, on the basis of which an “epidemic situation of national magnitude” can be established. The Bundestag did this, albeit with a term until September 11, 2021. Recently, a discussion had started about whether or not this term would expire. It has now been agreed to explain the epidemic situation after September 11.

Also important: The AHA rules (distance, hygiene, respiratory protection) remain in force, including the mask requirement in local public transport and retail. Shopping without a mouth cap is still not possible.

Sporting events: In time for the start of the Bundesliga, there are binding rules for major sporting events. Above an absolute number of 5,000 spectators, the stadium’s permitted occupancy rate may not exceed 50 percent of the respective maximum capacity – but in no case exceed 25,000 spectators. That is the absolute limit. Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) said you can see “we can trust ourselves to do something, but not in any form, because we’re not quite out of the woods.” The number of 25,000 visitors makes it clear that major events are possible, “but with rules, with intervals that can be taken into account at the event”, Müller emphasizes.

Incidences and Indicators: In addition to the incidences (infections based on 100,000 inhabitants within seven days), federal and state governments want to include indicators such as vaccination coverage and number of serious illnesses, as well as occupancy of clinics when deciding on further corona protective measures. .

Saxony wants to get through autumn and winter without major corona restrictions. The goal is to avoid another shutdown with school and business closures, state chancellor Oliver Schenk said in Dresden on Tuesday evening. The main weapon is vaccination. Schenk spoke of a signal for those who had hesitated until now. Anyone who is vaccinated now can build up full vaccination protection until October. There is no question of a general compulsory vaccination, emphasizes Schenk. “We rely on conviction.” He referred, among other things, to special vaccination campaigns or new offers such as family vaccination days starting next weekend. After the summer holidays, schools in Saxony also offer vaccinations for children and young people from the age of twelve. “The preparations are in full swing.” Vaccination at certain support schools or appointments for classes in the vaccination center are conceivable. These centers will remain operational until the end of September. (with dpa/epd)