OUCH! Chris Christie Hits Trump Right In His Sorest Of All Sore Spots

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took a shot at ex-pal Donald Trump by hitting at considered one of his recognized sore spots: crowd measurement.

“You noticed the scenes at CPAC,” Christie mentioned on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, referring to the right-wing conference the place the previous president spoke on Saturday. “That room was half full.”

Trump is thought to obsess over crowd sizes, with one of many very first lies of his administration being a false declare over his inauguration crowd. He’s typically made inflated claims about crowds at his rallies, and insisted that they’re bought out even when empty seats are clearly seen.

As Christie famous, Trump’s CPAC speech was reasonably attended, with ABC reporting that the again of the room was “virtually utterly empty.”

Christie mentioned Trump’s empty-seat problem extends nicely past CPAC, and speculated that the previous president isn’t holding many rallies as a result of he is aware of the crowds aren’t what they was once.

Trump makes use of crowd measurement “for instance of his personal energy and his personal authority, and I don’t assume he has it anymore,” Christie mentioned.

Christie was as soon as an in depth ally of Trump, and in 2016 turned one of many first distinguished names inside the celebration to endorse him after ending his personal bid for the GOP nomination. Christie was typically inside Trump’s orbit throughout his presidency, and developed a COVID-19 an infection in 2020 whereas serving to Trump put together for the debates.

He has since develop into extra important of the previous president, and final month predicted that Trump would lose to Joe Biden if he’s the 2024 nominee.