OTR Tires Market 2021 Global Trends, Future Growth, Industry Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Global OTR Tires Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

OTR Tires Market 2021-2027

A New Market Study, Titled "OTR Tires Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

Description

This global study of the OTR Tires market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global OTR Tires industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.

The report offers detailed coverage of OTR Tires industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading OTR Tires by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global OTR Tires market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify OTR Tires according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading OTR Tires company.

Key Companies

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Yokohama Tire

BKT

Continental

Alliance Tire Group

J.K.

Pirelli

Maxam Tire

Nokian

CHEMCHINA

Guizhou Tire

Zhongce Rubber

Long March

Double Coin

Haoyu Rubber

Triangle

Prinx Chengshan

TUTRIC

Doublestar

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Radial OTR Tires

Bias (Crossply) OTR Tires

Market by Application

Loader

Grader

Telescopic Handlers

Articulated Truck

