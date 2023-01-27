OTK announces the Shareholders Meeting livestream, teases a “super secret announcement”

Social media and content-creating group One True King (OTK) took to its official Twitter account to put up a Shareholders’ Assembly stay stream on Probability “Sodapoppin’s” Twitch channel. The tweeteet additionally learn that it might embody a “tremendous secret announcement”.

For these unfamiliar, this isn’t the primary Shareholders’ Assembly stay stream to be performed by the group. The broadcasts are often laid again, coupled with the notable announcement(s).

Of their final stay stream, the group introduced the launch of Starforge Methods, their very own PC-building firm. The character of the upcoming announcement, nonetheless, stays unknown. The stay stream will happen on January 31, 2 p.m. (CST).

OTK to make a “secret announcement,” what may very well be subsequent for the group?

OTK had a whirlwind yr in 2022, which didn’t look like slowing down in 2023. Over the previous few months, the group has seen two members concerned in sexual assault-related controversies. Mizkif, albeit acquitted of costs, and Wealthy Campbell, who has left the group, have been each below the cosh.

Following the latter’s departure, former members Jonathan “Jschaltt” and Bruce “BruceDropEmOff” have additionally introduced their resignation from the group as nicely, though below totally different circumstances.

Contemplating that three of the core members have departed the group, will probably be no shock if OTK declares a brand new member. Nevertheless, on the time of writing, the group is but to point such a chance.

It has, nonetheless, made grounds for hypothesis. Followers took to their socials to surmise in regards to the upcoming stay stream.

Here is what the Reddit neighborhood needed to say:

The official Tweet obtained over 120 feedback on the time of writing. Right here is how customers, together with OTK members, reacted to the put up:

OTK followers have additionally been speculating on the opportunity of new additions to the content material creation roster. One person advised Zoil, who’s an up-and-coming streamer within the LA scene:

Whereas talking about Bruce’s latest departure, one Redditor named ExtraEmily, additionally a streamer, as a possible substitute:

Why did Jschaltt and BruceDropEmOff depart the group?

Jschaltt was introduced to be leaving the group on Christmas Eve. The streamer determined to half methods to concentrate on his personal targets.

The Twitter put up learn:

“We now have mutually agreed that to ensure that him to satisfy his targets for the brand new yr and past, we will likely be parting methods.”

BruceDropEmOff’s departure was extra vociferous. The creator introduced his resignation after his fan base criticized him for collaborating with Mizkif, who has, previously, used racial slurs.

The upcoming Shareholders’ Assembly is anticipated to exclude Mizkif, who’s presently overlooked of any administrative duties.



