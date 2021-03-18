OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share to 2022 | BASF SE.,Koninklijke DSM N.V.

A recently released Fact.MR report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements for the period between 2017 and 2022, and provides exhaustive insights to lead the report audience towards devising and implementing informed strategies. The OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market report includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis of macroeconomic and industry specific factors influencing the market performance. Further, the report covers a detailed opportunity assessment of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market along with valuable insights into its competitive scenario.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report on global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements begins with an executive summary which covers brief yet affluent information regarding the global market of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements. It mainly includes all the key market highlights in terms of facts and figures.

Chapter 2 – Overview

Under the chapter, the report introduce taxonomy and a concrete definition of the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. It also lists and assesses drivers, restrains, and trends impacting the growth of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. In addition, all the industry specific factors influencing the expansion of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market have been analyzed in this section of the report. Further, it provides a thorough analysis of the cost structure, pricing, supply chain, and raw material sourcing.

Chapter 3 – Global OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast by Function

The chapter offers a detailed breakdown of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplement market on the basis of function which includes immune health, bone & joint health, heart health, digestive health, weight loss, general well-being, nutrition, and other functions. Historical analysis and forecast data of each function have been provided in the report along with revenue, market share, year-over-year (Y-o-Y) comparison by region.

Chapter 4 – Global OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast by OTC Channel

In this chapter, a thorough analysis of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market based on different OTC channels has been covered. The chapter sheds light on the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market performance on the basis of OTC channel: pharmacy, modern trade, drug store, online store, and other retail. It also includes a historical data and forecast of each OTC channel for the 2017-2022 period.

Chapter 5 – Global OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast by Product Form

On the basis of product form, the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market is segmented into: liquid, powder, tablet, and capsule. The report covers historical analysis and forecast of each product form, and further provides segmental revenue, market share, and y-o-y growth comparison by region.

Chapter 6 – Global OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

The vast chapter includes a detailed assessment of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market across six key regions including Europe, Latin America, North America, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. All the key trends influencing sales of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements across these regions have been thoroughly analyzed and provided in this chapter.

Chapter 7 – North America OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

The chapter commences with a brief introduction of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market prevalent in North America. The following sections of the report offer an exhaustive analysis and forecast of the North America OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market across two developed countries – the U.S. and Canada. A market attractiveness analysis has also been included in the report.

Chapter 8 – Latin America OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

The chapter provides an elaborate analysis of various key trends impacting OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market in different countries of Latin America including Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil. It also offers a historical analysis of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market along with an assessment of market performance in these countries.

Chapter 9 – Europe OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

Under the chapter, an all-inclusive forecast of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market prevalent in the European countries has been detailed. A thorough analysis of key trends influencing the growth of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market in Europe has also been included in the chapter. In addition, it covers historical analysis and forecast data of the Europe OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market based on country, function, OTC channel and product form.

Chapter 10 – Japan OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

A thorough analysis of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market prevalent in Japan has been provided in this chapter. All the important factors impacting OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market performance in the country have been identified and analyzed in this section of the report.

Chapter 11 – APEJ OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

Under this chapter, the report provides an extensive assessment of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market prevalent in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ). A historical analysis and forecast data of the performance of APEJ OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market have been covered in the chapter.

Chapter 12 – MEA OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

The chapter offers a comprehensive analysis of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market in Middle East & Africa. The Fact.MR report analyzes the MEA OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market on the basis of country, function, OTC channel and product form.

Chapter 13 – Global OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market – Company Profiles

All leading players operating in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market are identified and included in the chapter. A detailed profile of each player sheds light on their product portfolios, notable business developments, strategies, weaknesses, strengths, market presence, and global footprint.

