OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market to reach US$ 4, 92,102.49 million by 2027

The OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market was valued at US$ 2, 93,255.40million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 4, 92,102.49millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%from 2020to 2027.

Over the counter (OTC) drugs are available for the public for their general use. These drugs do not require a prescription from a physician. OTC medicines are available for various medical conditions such as coughs and colds, diarrhea, heartburn, constipation, acne, pain, and others. On the other hand, dietary supplements are available over the counter for fitness purposes. However, buying a dietary supplement with medicinal ingredients requires a prescription from a physician when a person is critically ill or requires treatment. These OTC drugs and nutritional supplements have two forms: branded or generic.

OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Sanofi; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Abbott; AbbVie Inc.; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Bayer AG; Procter & Gamble; Novartis AG;and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.are among the leading companies operating in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market.

Based on the product, the OTC drug and dietary supplement market is segmented into the analgesics, cough and cold products, vitamins and dietary supplements, gastrointestinal products, antacids, ophthalmic products, sleep aids, oral care products, feminine care, and others. In 2019, the analgesics segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the highest sale of generic painkillers across the world. The sales of analgesics are widely made for acute and chronic pains. It does not require a prescription and easily available through different distribution channels. Additionally, the segment has received several product approvals in the market.

The scope of the OTC drug and dietary supplements market includes product, type, form, distribution channel, and region. The market for OTC drug and dietary supplement is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the OTC drug and dietary supplements market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

To comprehend global OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

