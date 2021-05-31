OTA Transmission Platform Market 2021 – North America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to lead the Industry OTA Transmission Platform Market is projected to reach US$ 132.7 Mn by 2027 which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

In the broadcasting industry, over-the-air (OTA) is a type of wireless transmission platform. It is mainly used in radio and television platforms for broadcasting the channels wirelessly. With the evolution of technology, the broadcasting industry is also changing its channel platform by implementing transmission platforms. The primary technology used in the over-the-air transmission platform is ATSC 3.0, a next-gen transmission. This platform is projected to change the delivery platform of video, audio, and many other services in the near future. The deployment of ATSC 3.0, is expected to impact the transmission platform. ATSC 3.0, an advanced television systems committee standard is the key to enhance antenna televisions and allows sound upgrades and 4K resolution.

The OTA transmission platform is expected to allow broadcasters to send 4k HD video. Additionally, increased research and development spending in the broadcasting industry is anticipated to drive the OTA transmission platform market. In the broadcasting industry, growth in IT investments in the broadcasting industry is expected to provide productive opportunities for OTA transmission platform providers across the world.

The global OTA transmission platform market has been segmented based on solution and geography. The market based on solution is segmented into platform and services, where services are further segmented into consulting, installation, and support/maintenance. The platform segment is expected to see strong growth in the coming years, primarily due to strong penetration of consumer devices such as televisions, TV tuners, and set-top-boxes across the world. Over-the-air homes would be able to access cable and subscription video on demand content through digital devices such as smart TVs in the near future. High growth in the future is expected due to rise in OTA platforms integrated with ATSC 3.0. ATSC 3.0 is projected to offer broadcasters with the opportunity to provide over-the-air TV to fulfill the rising consumer demand for advanced television experiences. The TV broadcast industry is on the edge of completing ATSC 3.0. It is anticipated that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) would give broadcasters the capabilities to transfer ATSC 3.0 signals through over-the-air spectrum. U.S. cable operators are contemplating the effects of next-gen broadcast TV standards on their infrastructure.

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission considers OTA transmission of television signals to play a significant role in the Canadian broadcasting system. Furthermore, OTA transmission offers a broadly accessible and affordable choice for the people of Canada to access local and other television programming.

In terms of region, North America and Asia Pacific led the OTA transmission platform market in the year 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. In North America, digital antennas for digital terrestrial TV are experiencing a resurgence as customers consider over-the-air TV as an alternative to pay TV. North America has prominent market share due to the growing awareness of the OTA transmission platform. North America is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific held considerable market share in the year 2018. This is primarily due to the South Korean government and its manufacturers. Last year, LG Electronics announced the world’s first ATSC 3.0 4K TV for the Korea market with Samsung following later. Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics showcased the country’s events, as numerous events were broadcast over the air in 4K. In the Middle East and South America, the OTA transmission platform market is expected to expand in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the global OTA transmission platform market include Harmonic, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., SK Telecom Co, Ltd., TiVo Corporation, Channel Master, AirTV L.L.C, GatesAir Inc., Tablo TV, and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

