Osteosarcoma Market is Skyrocketing Enormous Revenue of USD 791.08 Million by 2028 with Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Baxter, Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., and ADVAXIS, INC.

Osteosarcoma Market is expected to register a CAGR of +6% to reach USD 791.08 Million by 2028.

Osteosarcoma is a common type of bone cancer that is developed in cells that are responsible for the formation of bones. In very rare conditions osteosarcoma occurs in the soft tissue outside the bones. Generally, it mostly occurs in teenagers, young adults, and older adult population.

The Global Osteosarcoma Market is emerging due to the high incidence of osteosarcoma. For instance, the prevalence of primary bone cancer is increasing across the world. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an estimate of around 3,450 new cases of primary bone cancer was registered in 2018 in the US. A high number of incidences of osteosarcoma would support the growth of the market. According to the American Cancer Society, around 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed in the US each year. The incidence of osteosarcoma is found to be high in adolescents and the geriatric population. Similarly, according to an article published in the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, about 3,809 incident cases of osteosarcoma were identified in patients aged 40 years or older in 2018.

Moreover, the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program estimated the incident rate of 4.4 cases per 1 million people below the age of 24 years in the US each year. This cumulative prevalence of osteosarcoma along with the rising geriatric population are driving the global osteosarcoma market.

Top Key Players:

Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Baxter, Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., and ADVAXIS, INC.

Key Findings

As per Delve Insight estimates, the Incident cases of Osteosarcoma in the 7MM were 2,181 cases in 2021 during the study period (2028–2028).

The incident cases of Osteosarcoma in the United States was 1,141 patients in 2021.

Our Reports estimate that males have higher cases in comparison to females. In 2021, males and females accounted for 602 and 539 cases of Osteosarcoma.

Based on the stages of cancer, Osteosarcoma is categorized into localized, regional, and distant stages. Localized and regional are further defined as non-metastatic, whereas, the ‘distant’ stage is defined as metastasis. The localized and regional stage incident cases accounted for 377 and 548 cases in 2017. In the same year, distant staged Osteosarcoma cases contributed to 217 cases in the US.

Osteosarcoma is classified into various subtypes based on the histological findings. The most common subtypes based on the various published studies are conventional, telangiectatic, parosteal, periosteal, and other Osteosarcoma. In the US, Conventional osteosarcoma accounted for nearly 80% of total osteosarcoma cases. Remaining ~20% cases include telangiectatic, parosteal, periosteal, and other Osteosarcoma.

In the EU5, the highest Incident cases were reported to be in Germany followed by France and the United Kingdom whereas the lowest Incident cases were reported in Spain from 2021 through 2028.

Japan was reported to have 198 Incident cases in 2021.

Global Osteosarcoma Market, by Type

Intramedullary Osteosarcoma

Juxtacortical Osteosarcoma

Extraskeletal Osteosarcoma

Global Osteosarcoma Market, by Diagnosis & Treatment

Treatment Chemotherapy Cisplatin Doxorubicin Epirubicin Others Surgery Limb-Sparing Surgery Amputation Radiation Therapy Others

Diagnosis Imaging Computerized Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) X-Ray Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Others Biopsies Needle Biopsy Surgical Biopsy Blood Tests Alkaline Phosphatase Profiling Lactate Dehydrogenase Profiling Others



Global Osteosarcoma Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Organizations

An effective collection of tables, graphs, charts, and pictures presented in this research report gives a clear idea of the Osteosarcoma market and it makes a strong foundation for understanding the concepts easily. Additionally, it discusses strategic planning and resource utilization which helps to boost the performance of the businesses. It offers key regulations, policies, and rules of the government to drive the business successfully.

This research report also covers:

– Osteosarcoma Market Analysis of established and new entrants

-Financial management

-Strategic planning of business resources

-Different case studies and practical evolution from c level professionals

-Applicable tools, methodologies, and standard operating procedures

-Global Osteosarcoma market forecast

-A detailed expansion of market segments and sub-segments

-Different risks, challenges, threats and weaknesses in front of the market

-Approaches to discovering global Osteosarcoma Market opportunities, customers and potential customers.

Similarly, this examination is very much characterized for the most part remembering the diverse segments of this market. It consistently appraises the current landscape and a definitive result of the market by using the perception prospect. The conjecture is analyzed in light of the capacity and revenue of this market. The tools used for examining the Osteosarcoma Market look into report incorporate Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT exploration.

