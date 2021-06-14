Osteoporosis Testing Market Will Generate New Opportunities In Upcoming Year, Says Fact.MR Osteoporosis Testing Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028

Introduction

Osteoporosis testing is a type of procedure that allows physicians/rheumatologists to examine bone density in the outpatient clinic. Osteoporosis is a disease identified by thinning and deterioration of bone tissue with loss of calcification and density. Osteoporosis can increase over time.

This can cause the bone to become brittle and increasingly porous. Women and older adults are more at risk of being affected by osteoporosis. Heredity, low body weight, and chronic use of certain medications (steroids) may also risk factors for the disease

Osteoporosis testing market: Segmentation

Tentatively, osteoporosis testing market has been segmented on the basis of the component, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, osteoporosis testing market is segmented as below:

Dexa-Scan

FRAX tool

CT scans

X-rays

Ultrasounds

Based on end user, osteoporosis testing market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Osteoporosis testing Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the Osteoporosis testing market include GE Healthcare, Merck & Company, B.M.Tech. Worldwide Co. Ltd, DMS Imaging, Swissray, Hologic Inc. Pfizer Inc., CompuMed, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company

Osteoporosis testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Osteoporosis testing market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

North America & Europe region exhibits a healthy growth in terms of revenue due to increased awareness of checking osteoporosis as a part of routine checkup.

The lower cost of the procedure compared with other alternative treatment and low risk associated with the procedure is boosting the growth of osteoporosis testing market.

The developing cluster of North America, Asia, and Africa region is likely to gain momentum in late 2020. Patient population suffering from osteoporosis testing are mostly prescribed with alternative medicine treatment in the region, which results in chronic side effects due to treatment.

