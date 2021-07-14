Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Leading Manufacturers, Demand and Growth Overview 2021 to 2026

Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, rapid growth in aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. On the other hand, side effects of osteoporosis drugs and stringent drug approval process hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth prospects in emerging markets is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

“Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others) and Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″

The global osteoporosis drugs market size was valued at $8 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The report states an all-inclusive analysis of market dynamics, market scope, market size, top investment pockets, and key market trends. Based on product. Osteoporosis is a medical condition which involves the weakening of the bones. This medical condition is caused due to the overexpression of the parathyroid hormone. Moreover, the weak bones are porous and susceptible to serious fractures.

The oral segment to maintain the lion’s share during the estimated period-

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global osteoporosis drugs market, owing to the large number of osteoporosis medications, which are available as oral drugs in the market. Simultaneously, the injectable segment would manifest the CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in need for drugs, which exhibit enhanced bioavailability and act rapidly

Based on drug class, the bisphosphonates segment held more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its largest share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the rank ligand inhibitors segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes segments including selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, and others.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the global market such as Amgen Inc., Radius Health, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position and international presence across the world.

