Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report With COVID-19 Impact, Future Growth and Success Factors by 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market reached a value of nearly US$ 8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common chronic joint disease that affects the hips, small joints of fingers, knees, and lower back and neck. The disease is the result of progressive degeneration of the protective cartilage. Some common OA symptoms include pain, tenderness, grating sensation, swelling, stiffness, loss of flexibility, and bone spurs. According to the alleviation levels of these symptoms, various surgical procedures and medications are prescribed to patients. Other than this, supportive devices, physical therapies, and alternative medicines are also utilized to improve joint function and relieve pain.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The major factors driving the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market include the rising prevalence of obesity, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns of consumers. Along with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to osteoarthritis, is propelling the demand for improved medicines and therapeutics across the globe. Rising expenditure for improving the healthcare infrastructure and investments in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing novel biomarkers and diagnostics are supporting the market growth further.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

The report has segmented the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market on the basis of anatomy type, drug type, route of administration, end user and region.

Breakup by Anatomy Type:

Knee

Hip

Hand

Spine

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Analgesics

Corticosteroids

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Parenteral

Topical

Oral

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Medical Institutions

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

