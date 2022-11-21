Oshi no Ko anime release date on HIDIVE streaming in 2023

The Oshi no Ko anime adaptation will premiere in 2023. Pictured right here is an Oshi no Ko manga cowl illustration. Pic credit score: Mengo Yokoyari/ Weekly Younger Soar

The much-anticipated anime adaptation of the Oshi no Ko manga collection will debut on HIDIVE in 2023.

The information was introduced on the HIDIVE Anime NYC panel on November 19, 2022.

There’s no phrase but on when precisely the Oshi no Ko TV anime will premiere however we all know a factor or two about it nonetheless.

Firstly, it has been confirmed that the idol TV anime will see the sunshine of day in 2023. Nonetheless, there are not any specifics: not even the precise anime season has been revealed!

What has been confirmed is that the anime will debut with an prolonged 90-minute first episode.

The Oshi no Ko forged and employees

Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi are directing the collection at Doga Kobo (My Senpai Is Annoying).

Hiramaki has beforehand labored on some moderately profitable anime titles, together with the cult cyberpunk Ergo Proxy collection. Nekotomi is understood for his work on the Tokyo Revengers franchise, amongst different titles.

Jin Tanaka (The Misfit of Demon King Academy) is answerable for the collection composition, whereas Kanna Hirayama (Lease-A-Girlfriend) is dealing with character design.

As for the forged, solely Rie Takahashi has been revealed thus far. She’ll be voicing the principle character of the collection, idol Ai Hoshino.

The English title continues to be unknown (the manga roughly interprets as “My Idol’s Little one”).

In regards to the Oshi no Ko manga collection

The Oshi no Ko anime is predicated on the eponymous manga collection written by Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle) and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari (Scum’s Want).

The collection debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Younger Soar journal on April 23, 2020. Shueisha is serializing the manga underneath its Younger Soar Comics label. The collection has over 3 million copies in circulation.

A full-size key visible of Ai from the upcoming Oshi no Ko anime. Pic credit score: Doga Kobo

Yen Press has licensed the manga for an English-language launch (commerce paperback). Oshi no Ko Quantity 1 will probably be out on January 17, 2023. The Japanese manga is as much as Quantity 9 as of October 19, 2022.

Oshi no Ko is obtainable in English digitally by way of the Manga Plus platform.

The manga has gained two main awards: first place within the 7th Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō (Subsequent Manga Awards) in 2021 and one other first place within the 46th annual Kodansha Manga Awards within the Greatest Normal Manga class (2022).

In February 2021, it was revealed within the 11th challenge of the Weekly Younger Soar journal that Oshi no Ko would do a collaboration with Miki Yoshikawa’s A Couple of Cuckoos, however no follow-ups have been supplied since.

Oshi no Ko provides a refreshing take a look at the idol business

The plot facilities on Ai Hoshino, an aspiring idol with a wonderfully pretend smile. Hoshino is hoping to construct a affluent profession on lies, however there’s a twist.

Secretly, she decides to secretly give delivery to her twins. What she’s unaware of, nevertheless, is that the physician dealing with her being pregnant (Gorō) is a fan of hers.

To make issues worse, simply earlier than Hoshino is to provide delivery, Gorō will get killed and promptly reincarnates along with his recollections intact… as Ai’s baby, no much less!

The plot appears refreshing within the flood of idol and isekai titles, so let’s hope the TV anime gained’t disappoint.

Keep tuned for additional bulletins, together with the Oshi no Ko 2023 premiere date!