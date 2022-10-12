Oshi no Ko anime release date in 2023

Oshi no Ko will premiere in 2023 with a 90-minute episode. Pic credit score: Doga Kobo/Twitter

In the event you’ve been holding your breath for an Oshi no Ko anime adaptation, you possibly can breathe simpler understanding it’s lastly occurring! And AI Hoshino can be voiced by Rie Takahashi!

The anime TV sequence, which is predicated on the manga of the identical title by Aka Akasaka, is ready to premiere someday in 2023. Whereas the precise timeframe for the Oshi no Ko launch date has been introduced but, it was formally revealed on Twitter that the primary episode can be an prolonged size, coming in at round 90 minutes of runtime.

The anime can be produced by Studio Doga Kobo. They’ve labored on tons of of titles, together with Berserk, Demise Word, My Hero Academia, and extra. Daisuke Hiramaki will direct the sequence. He additionally has an intensive resume that features each directing and animating for titles like [email protected] and Naruto Shippuden.

What can we find out about Oshi no Ko up to now?

There isn’t a considerable quantity of details about the sequence on the market simply but, but it surely appears they’re setting as much as do just a few massive reveals within the coming months.

Whereas they’ve launched some key visuals and data up to now, one of many largest reveals got here within the type of a casting announcement. Actress Rie Takahashi, who is understood for enjoying characters in reveals like Lease-A-Girlfriend and Classroom of the Elite, was solid as Ai, one of many fundamental characters of Oshi no Ko. Up to now, she appears to be the one solid member who has been formally introduced.

Arising proper across the nook on October 29 and 30, 2022, there can be an exhibition for Oshi no Ko on the “Kaguya-sama needs to let you know” competition in Akihabara. In keeping with the official web site, this can embrace a photograph spot utilizing visuals.

Not lengthy after that occasion, on December 11, 2022, Oshi no Ko will host its personal occasion with solid member Rie Takahashi. On the web site, it says the occasion might embrace the announcement of recent particulars akin to supply time or associated data.

It’s no shock to see this anime getting so many occasions when it was voted one into the highest ten record of manga folks wish to see given an anime adaptation in March 2023.

What is going to Oshi no Ko be about?

In the event you’ve by no means heard of Oshi no Ko, you’re most likely questioning what the anime can be about.

The sequence tells the story of Goro Amemiya, a physician who’s tasked with delivering the youngsters of a well-known idol named Ai Hoshino. As a fan of the idol himself, that is nice information. Sadly, he by no means will get the possibility to ship the youngsters, as he’s murdered by Ai’s stalker.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the top for Goro, as he finally ends up reincarnating as one in every of Ai’s kids, with all of his reminiscences intact. In an excellent crazier coincidence, the opposite youngster seems to be a reincarnation of one in every of his sufferers as nicely, Sarina Tenjouji.

After their mom’s loss of life, Goro makes it his aim to search out and kill the stalker underneath his new id as Aquamarine Hoshino, whereas his sister Ruby (formally Sarina) seems to be to hold out her previous dream of turning into an idol like their mom. Now he’ll have to guard his sister, whereas additionally seeking to precise his revenge on the person who not solely murdered him and his mom. As if it wasn’t messy sufficient, he has a suspicion the stalker could also be his father, as nicely.

It’s undoubtedly one of many wildest-sounding premises I’ve ever personally heard of, however with over 1 million copies sold, I think about it’ll be value trying out!