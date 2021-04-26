Oscars: “Nomadland” is the winner of the night (in very divided Oscars)

Oscars: “Nomadland” is the winner of the night (in very divided Oscars)

Oscars: “Nomadland” is the winner of the night (in very divided Oscars)

The world’s biggest cinema awards ceremony took place on Monday, April 26th, at dawn.

Chloé Zhao won the Oscar for best director.

Two months later than usual, in such an atypical year, the 2021 Oscars winners were announced in the wee hours of April 26th. The ceremony was broadcast from Los Angeles, USA (and there were live nominations from other locations as well).

The night’s biggest winner was Nomadland, which won awards for best film, best director and best actress. Chloé Zhao made history by becoming the second woman since the awards to win the Academy Award for Best Director.

“The Father”, “Sound of Metal”, “Mank”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Soul” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” all won two Oscars. Meet the winners of all categories.

Best movie

“Nomadland”

Best performance

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best actor

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

The best supporting actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Best original script

“A girl with potential”

Best adapted script

“The father”

Best photography

“Deficiency”

Best visual effects

“Principle”

Best international film

“Another round” (Denmark)

Best animated film

“Soul”

Best documentary

“The wisdom of the octopus”

Best short film

“Two Perfect Strangers”

Best Documentary Short

“Colette”

Best wardrobe

“Ma Rainey’s black bum”

Best characterization

“Ma Rainey’s black bum”

Best original song

“Fight for you”, YOU (“Judas and the black Messiah”)

Best original soundtrack

“Soul”

Best animated short film

“If something happens I love you”

Best sound

“Sound of Metal”

Best scenography

“Deficiency”

Best video editing

“Sound of Metal”