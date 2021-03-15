Oscars: “Mank”, “The Father” and everyone nominated for the biggest cinema awards

The long-awaited Oscar nominations were announced by the Hollywood Academy this Monday, March 15th. “Mank”, “The Father”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Chicago 7”, “Nomadland”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari” and “A Girl with Potential” are some of the films that come too see are competing in more categories.

The nominations were presented by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The ceremony is scheduled for April 25th – it has been postponed due to the pandemic. Meet the main category nominees (and visit the Oscars official website for more information).

Best movie

“The father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Deficiency”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“A girl with potential”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Chicago 7”

Best performance

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “A Girl With Potential”

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Butt”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Butt”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “A Girl With Potential”

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The 7 of Chicago”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Racci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

The best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat: Subsequent Film”

Glenn Close, “I’m sorry for an America in ruins”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Best original script

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“A girl with potential”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Chicago 7”

Best adapted script

“Borat Subsequent Movie”

“The father”

“Nomadland”

“One night in Miami”

“The White tiger”

Best photography

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Deficiency”

“World News”

“Nomadland”

“The Chicago 7”

Best visual effects

“Love and monsters”

“Midnight sky”

“Mulan”

“The only Ivan”

“Principle”

Best international film

“Another round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The man who sold his skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia Herzegovina)

Best animated film

“Bora Lá”

“Over the moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalker”

Best documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Team”

Best short film

“Feel through”

“The letter room”

“The gift”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White eye”

Best Documentary Short

“Colette”

“A concert is a conversation”

“Do not share”

“Hunger Ward”

“A love song for Latasha”

Best wardrobe

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s black bum”

“Deficiency”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Best characterization

“Emma”

“I’m sorry for an America in ruins”

“Ma Rainey’s black bum”

“Deficiency”

“Pinocchio”

Best original song

“Fight for you”, “Judas and the black messiah”

“Hear my voice”, “The Chicago 7”

“Husavik”, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Io Si (seen)”, “All life before you”

“Speak Now”, “One Night in Miami”

Best original soundtrack

“Da 5 Bloods – Brothers in Arms”

“Deficiency”

“Minari”

“World News”

“Soul”

Best animated short film

“Construction”

“Genius Loci”

“If something happens I love you”

“Opera”

“Yes people”

Best sound

“Greyhound”

“Deficiency”

“World News”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Best scenography

“The father”

“Ma Rainey’s black bum”

“Deficiency”

“World News”

“Principle”

Best video editing

“The father”

“Nomadland”

“A girl with potential”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Chicago 7”