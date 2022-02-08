Oscars: Here are all of this year’s nominees

The nominees for the 2022 Oscars were announced this Tuesday, February 8th. The Power of the Dog, Belfast, West Side Story, Dune, Don’t Look Up, King Richard, and The Lost Daughter are among the films that compete in the most categories .

The nominees were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. Portuguese-Canadian costume designer Luís Sequeira is nominated for an Oscar for his work in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

The 94th Biggest Film Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 27th. As usual, it will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA. This time there will be a moderator – although it is not yet known who it will be.

The gala will be televised by ABC and is expected to be broadcast in Portugal. Last year RTP1 broadcast the night of the Oscars live. It’s too early this year to confirm. Meet the nominees – and find out more on the Oscars website.

Best movie

“Belfast”

“KODA”

“don’t look up”

“drive my car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Liquorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

best performance

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Liquorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven SpielbergWest Side Story

best actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Prodigal Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best supporting actor

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

The best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Prodigal Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast”

“don’t look up”

“King Richard”

“Liquorice Pizza”

“Worst Man in the World”

Best Fit Argument

“KODA”

“drive my car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Photography

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best visual effects

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“007: No Time To Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

Best International Film

“Drive my car”, Japan

“Flee”, Denmark

“The Hand of God”, Italy

“Lunana: A yak in the classroom, Bhutan

“The Worst Person in the World”, Norway

Best Animated Film

“Charm”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells Against the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Documentary

“rise”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of the Soul”

“Writing with Fire”

Best Short Film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The dress”

“The Long Farewell”

“In my head”

“Please wait”

Best Documentary Short Film

“Audible”

“Lead me home”

“The Basketball Queen”

“Three songs for

“When We Were Thugs”

best wardrobe

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Best characterization

“The Prince Returns to New York”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“Gucci house”

best original song

“King Richard”

“Charm”

“Belfast”

“007: No Time To Die”

“Four Good Days”

Best Original Soundtrack

“don’t look up”

“Dune”

“Charm”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Animated Short Film

“Affairs of Art”

“Animal”

“Boxing Ballet”

“Robin-Robin”

“The windshield wiper”

best sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“007: No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best scenography

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Video Editing

“don’t look up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, tick… boom!”