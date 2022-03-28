Oscars 2022 – What is the schedule and Where to watch?

Sunday, March 27, is when the 94th Academy Awards, or the 2022 Oscars, will be held. They will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. There are two big events this year: the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics. This means that the Hollywood awards season ends later than usual. There are 10 movies that have been nominated for Best Picture for the first time. This is going to be an annual thing going forward. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall will host the 94th Academy Awards, making it the first time three women have done so.

Earlier this year, the 2022 Oscars caused a stir when they said that the live broadcast would not be able to show the winners of eight categories, including Best Editing and Best Sound. When these were handed in before the ceremony, they would be added to the live broadcast. Steven Spielberg was one of the people who didn’t like this movie.

In addition, the Academy worked with Twitter to create two new categories: Oscars Fan Favorite Vote and Oscars Cheer Moment. All of this is to try to get more people to watch an award show that is getting less and less popular each year.

Date and time: The 2022 Oscars in India will be on this date and at this time next year

They’ll be at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. During the early hours of Monday, March 28, Indian viewers will be able to watch live. Starts at 5 am IST. The main Oscars ceremony is set to start at 5:30 am IST in 2022.

To watch the Oscars in 2022 in India, you need to figure out how.

Indian viewers can watch the 2022 Oscars live on Disney+’s service, Hotstar, starting at 5 am IST on March 28.

People can also watch the 2022 Oscars live on TV. If you live in India, you’ll be able to watch the 94th Academy Awards live on Star Movies at 5:30 am IST on Monday. The show will then be re-aired at 8:30 pm IST. In 2022, the Oscars will be held at the same place as last year.

Presenters and performers at the 2022 Oscars

This year’s Oscars are going to have a long list of stars who will be giving out awards in different categories, like Halle Bailey and Stephanie Beatriz. Josh Brolin and Ruth E. Carter will also be there to give out awards. Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Josh Brolin and Ruth E. Carter will be there to give out awards.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, both Grammy winners, will perform at the 2022 Oscars. For their Oscar-nominated song “No Time to Die” from the James Bond movie, they’re going to play it.