Oscar Isaac joins the MCU to play a legendary superhero!

After starring Isaac Poe in the Star Wars postlogy, Oscar joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play a legendary superhero.

A new challenge for Oscar Isaac

Great news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Disney has just cast another great actor: Oscar Isaac, who will play a legendary superhero. The actor, who made his debut on Ridley Scott (State Lies, Robin Hood), quickly became one of Hollywood’s hottest new faces. Before Oscar Isaac played the role of Poe Dameron in the Star Wars postlogy, he was able to cut his teeth with renowned directors such as Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive), the Coen brothers (Inside Llewyn Davis) or Zack Snyder (Sucker) . It should also be noted that his appearance on the legendary David Simon’s (The Wire, Treme) show Me a Hero series was intended to convince the skeptic of the great talent of the American actor, who joined the multi-star cast of Dune. by Denis Villeneuve.

In the columns of Deadline today we learn that Disney is currently negotiating Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight in the Disney + series of the same name. Negotiations are going well and Isaac’s cast is about to be formalized, according to the trade paper. The interpretation of the role of the moon knight should be a new challenge for Oscar Isaac, since the superhero has the distinction of having several personalities.

If the Disney + series has not yet found its director, we already know its showrunner: Jeremy Slater, whom we know primarily because he adapted the comics The Umbrella Academy as a series for Netflix. We can’t wait to see what the Moon Knight series has to offer. In the meantime, we can wait while we watch the WandaVision series, which is slated for late 2020 and the first trailer of which was released a few weeks ago.