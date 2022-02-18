“Os Turistas”: In the new TVI show, celebrities try out other jobs

Eduardo Madeira, Manuel Marques, Rosinha and Heitor Lourenço are some of the participants who will work in a luxury hotel, for example.

It will debut in the second half of 2022.

It’s called “Os Turistas” and it’s a new show that TVI will premiere in the second half of 2022. Recording has started in the last few days. The format relies on the “participation of six celebrities from a wide range of backgrounds” who spend 48 hours “outside their comfort zone” in each episode to explore and learn about working in professional fields that require great dedication”.

This is how the six celebrities experience the demands of working in a luxury hotel in the first chapter. Eduardo Madeira, Manuel Marques, Heitor Lourenço, Rosinha, Joana Madeira and Patrícia Tavares are the protagonists.

This group will “get to know the scenes of some professions through intensive training,” adds TVI. “But they will also challenge themselves and do their best because every program is a competition and in the end there will only be one winner.” Every mistake they make is counted, creating a competitive dynamic and engagement among celebrities.