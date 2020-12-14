Orthopedics Medical Imaging Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.4% and Forecast to 2026

Orthopedics Medical Imaging Market is valued at USD 5039.40 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 7282.20 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Orthopedics Medical Imaging –

Orthopedics medical imaging allows doctors to non-invasively examine the internal structure of the body to help in diagnosing a medical condition. Medical imaging devices identify and monitor diseases or injuries by generating images representing internal anatomic structures of the patient’s body. These devices are used as an informational tool which helps physicians to diagnose the disease and the response of the treatment. Orthopedic medical imaging delivers safe, effective and high quality imaging, which is a vital parameter for doctors for medical decision-making, which can eventually minimizes the need for surgical interventions.

Global orthopedics medical imaging market report is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and regional & country level. Based on product, global orthopedics medical imaging market is classified as fluoroscopy, x-ray, positron emission tomography (PET), EOS imaging systems, conventional radiography, arthrography, ultrasound, Scintigraphy (radionuclide bone scan), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA or DXA) and CT-scanner. Based upon application, the orthopedics medical imaging market is classified into chronic disorders, bone tumors, acute injuries, and other applications. Based upon end user, the orthopedics medical imaging market is classified into ambulatory surgery center (ASCS), radiology centers, hospitals, and emergency care centers.

The regions covered in this orthopedics medical imaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of orthopedics medical imaging is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global orthopedics medical imaging market report covers prominent players likeGE Healthcare, Hitachi, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems, Canon, Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG, Accuray Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Carestream Health and others.

Market Dynamics –

Increasing cases of bone fracture trauma due to fall, motor vehicle accident or sport injuries require efficient medical intervention, which is provided by orthopedic medical imaging system. According to National Trauma Institute, in 2014, traumatic injury was the major cause of death globally with the major share of road injury around 29.1%. Additionally, rise in orthopedic disorder and increasing geriatric population are also expected to propel the market growth. For Instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2013, around 28.2% of the global population aged 60 years and above suffer from osteoarthritis. However, lack of skilled radiologists and increasing cost of clinical trials are restricting the growth of market. Moreover, despite the high cost of the instruments, the demand of the medical imaging systems will remain escalated, as it is important and recommended the first step of the diagnosis for orthopedic problems, thus gives a better growth opportunity to orthopedic medical imaging market in forecast period.

Regional Analysis–

North America dominates the orthopedics medical imaging market due to adoption of innovative imaging system in the medical settings. In January 2018, the Robotics Outpatient Center, LA was the only outpatient surgery center in the U.S. to adopt Globus Excelsius GPS system. The system has integrated spinal navigation, which allows real-time imaging of patient’s anatomy whereas; robotics allows surgeries to be performed with higher accuracy rate.

Europe holds the second position in the market. Germany, Russia, UK, and France are few major countries contributing to the growth of the medical imaging market. The focus of the companies in this region is on the advancement of medical imaging instruments. In U.K., rapid improvements in the brain imaging sector are going on, while in Germany telemedicine is an emerging concept. Asia Pacific is the is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth in the global medical imaging market due to the rising need of advanced medical imaging systems in this region.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Fluoroscopy

X-Ray

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

EOS Imaging Systems

Conventional radiography

Arthrography

Ultrasound

Scintigraphy (Radionuclide Bone Scan)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA or DXA)

CT-Scanner

By Application:

Chronic Disorders

Bone tumors

Acute injuries

Other Applications

By End-User:

Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASCs)

Radiology Centers

Hospitals

Emergency Care Centers

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, U.S.,Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

