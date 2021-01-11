Orthopedic prosthetics Market by Type, Product, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Segment and Forecast 2027

The report entitled Orthopedic prosthetics Market by DBMR presents a new market research analysis that offers a detailed evaluation of the business vertical and a Complete overview of the industry segments.The Orthopedic prosthetics market analysis report provides a broader view of the market that lets businesses benchmark other unfocused companies. The market research report helps to success that includes likes and dislikes of a specific market segment in a certain geographical area, their expectations, and readiness etc. Similarly, this market report is useful to learn more about the target market and understand the various factors involved in the buying decisions.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Blatchford Group (UK)

Touch Bionics Inc. (US)

The Ohio Willow Wood Co. (US)

Össur (Iceland)

Ottobock (Germany)

Fillauer LLC. (US)

Advanced Arm Dynamics, inc. (US)

Orthopedic prosthetics Market Segmentation:

Technology Analysis of Orthopedic prosthetics Market

Manual Prosthetics

Electric Powered Prosthetics

Hybrid Prosthetics

End-User Analysis of Orthopedic prosthetics Market

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Orthopedic Prosthetics is an artificial replacement or substitute of bones in different parts of the body. The typical orthopedic prosthetic devices are for hip, knee, elbow, ankle, leg among others.

According to Stanford Children’s Health, there were an estimated 3.5 million sports injuries occurred, this significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There is rise in number of amputations leading to use of orthopedic prosthetic devices is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Technological advancement in developing prosthetic devices is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Orthopedic prosthetics Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

